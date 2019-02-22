TailsInc.com
Treats We’re Loving: ACANA Singles

February 22, 2019 by Tails Magazine in News with 0 Comments

As we begin to think about the warmer weather, many of us are focused on getting back into shape and losing the “winter weight” we may have put on during our hibernation. And as spring approaches it’s equally important to focus on your pet’s diet. A great way to begin is to evaluate their treats and simplify their food’s ingredients.

We love the way ACANA’s freeze-dried treats eliminate confusing nutrition labels and unknown additives, offering up delicious, ethically-raised and locally-grown ingredients. Healthy proteins such as grass-fed lamb and free-range duck are paired with fruits, veggies, and unique extras like lavender flowers to create flavors pets love. They won’t even realize these delicious treats are good for them, too!

Prices start at $5.99

For more info, head to acana.com. 

