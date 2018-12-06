Blogs

A Twist in the Tale: The Dog Who Wanted to be a Bear

By Jenny Kalahar

The weather outside is turning frightful or delightful. That, I suppose, depends upon your perspective. I grew up in Michigan. I loved winter! My four older brothers and I would sled, build giant snow forts, have snowball fights, make snow angels, and generally have a blast in the white, fluffy stuff that fell from the gray, winter skies. My childhood dog, Skipper, also loved the snow. But he also loved to burrow into his hay-filled house or come inside to lay beside our wood-burning antique stove. He was so furry (being half Sheepdog) that he reminded me of a bear when he had grown out his long winter fur coat. This poem is about a dog who thought hibernating sounded like a great idea to escape the snow and ice until spring.

The Dog Who Wanted to Be a Bear

My paws are tired of being too cold

and this ice is too slick, this snow too high

the air too crisp upon my lips

the frost so crunch between my toes.

It’s hard to be a dog in the winter!

I want to be a bear!

In a cave somewhere

I’ll lay me down

on softest hay

and burrow in

and end my thoughts of ice and snow—

I’ll be a bear

and hibernate

It would be great to be a bear

to eat all fall to be prepared

to sleep a slumber deep and warm

my fur grown thick

my days like night

so undisturbed and quiet there

within a cave.

I’d be a bear!

But then I think about my boy

and girl who love me, and whom I love.

Would they miss me all the winter long?

Would I miss them even as I sleep?

Would I dream of chasing my favorite ball?

Would I pace my cave and not sleep at all?

Who would take my perfect spot by the fireplace?

Who could give the kids wet kisses on their faces?

If I were gone to sleep in a cave

to be a bear and not a dog

no one would be in the house when they came home

to greet them with tail wags, to dance in joy

to run outside with my girl and boy

Let me think a while longer about staying a dog

about the older folks I visit in their care home.

About the mailman who brings me a treat

when I shout to let Mom know her letters have come.

About the new baby who’s coming real soon

and who will need guarding and help learning to crawl.

I wonder if they will all miss me if I go somewhere

off to a cave to turn into a bear.

What’s this? A pine tree is being brought into the house!

It smells like the woods right here by the fire!

And there’s pretty lights on it, and balls and a star,

and boxes underneath the low branches—just look!

And a new bed for me that is shaped like a cave

with a fuzzy, soft feel that’s much better than hay

How could I think of leaving my family and friends?

How could I have ever wanted to run off to hibernate?

I have a house full of tender, loving care

I’ll never again want to turn into a bear

