Issues

Enter the 2018 Holiday Grab Bag Giveaway

One of our favorite parts of the holiday issue is getting to play Santa Paws and spoil our readers and their pets with our annual Holiday Grab Bag Giveaway. And this year’s is an exceptionally good one!

24 winners will score prizes from our 19th Annual Holiday Gift Guide, and in true grab bag style, winners won’t know what prize they’re getting until the end of the contest. The information you provide on your entry form will help us choose the right gift for each winner.

The loot:

Silver Pendant Necklace from Kate Holmes Design

Puffy Sherpa Blanket from Rumpl

Bump It Off Grooming Tool from Goddess of Gadgets

Doggie Drinking Fountain from The Pawcet

Probiotics from Protect for Pets

Cat Cottage from CatIt

Pet Cam from Pet-Peeps

Dog Socks from Woodrow Wear

Ball and Rope Toy from CocoChew

Health Sprays Gift Pack from Fauna Care

Plaid Pet Bowl from Creature Comforts

Treat Jar from Magisso

Pet Carrier Hoodie from Roodie

GPS Smart Collar from Link AKC

Fir Baby Candle from Wear Wag Repeat

Revol Crate from Diggs

XL Litter Pain from Litter Genie

Go Bag from Sleepypod

Custom Pet Portrait Necklace from River and Birch

Herbal Extracts from Healthy Paws Herbals

Waste Bag Dispenser from Roman Dog

Hoki Pet Fish Oil from Newflands

Bully Buddy Starter Kit from Bow Wow Labs

Pet Stairs from Freedom Stairs

Giveaway runs until Sunday, January 6, 11:59pm CST. Winners will be notified by email in early January. One entry per person. Open to U.S. residents only. Winners will have one week to respond to notification email with their shipping information. If we do not hear back from you within that time frame, a new winner will be chosen for that item.

Tagged Grab Bag Giveaway, Holiday Gift Guide, Holiday Giveaway