Adoptable Pets from Chicago Animal Care and Control
These six adorable dogs and cats are available for adoption through Chicago Animal Care and Control.
PetHarbor.com/Chicago • For adoption inquiries: 312.747.1406
Tiger
Male • CACC I.D. A191889 • 1 year old
If you were a tree what kind would you be?
I’d be a tall Sequoia—strong, beautiful, and inspiring. I’m scared in the shelter but I try to put on a brave face.
Alfonso
Male • CACC I.D. A190389 • 3 years old
If you won the lottery what would you do?
I’d buy a truckload of treats, two truckloads of tennis balls, and a picnic basket full of human food. Then I’d hire a driver to take me to a nice family with kids and a backyard.
Wonder Woman
Female • CACC I.D. A191624 • 1.5 years old
What is your favorite song?
“Come See About Me” by Nicki Minaj. I love swishing my tail to music and the lyrics really speak to me!
Quirky
Male • CACC I.D. A185778 • 6 years old
What do you dream about at night?
I’ve been at the shelter for more than 100 days, which means 100 nights dreaming of finding a wonderful family who loves me.
Scallion
Male • CACC I.D. A191931 • 1 year old
What do you want to be when you grow up?
An orthopedic surgeon so I can help people the way people helped me when I came in with a hurt tail. I wouldn’t make anyone wear the cone of shame though!
Sweetie
Female • CACC I.D. A189129 • 1 year old
What movie star would portray you in a movie about your life?
Lynda Carter, a.k.a. Wonder Woman! Like me, she’s the perfect combination of strong and sweet.
