What to Share (and Not Share) with Your Dog on Thanksgiving

It’s got to be a little rough for dogs on Thanksgiving—all the great smells, the platters piled high with food…it’s enough to make anyone drool. But fortunately for our canine friends, there are plenty of Thanksgiving foods that are perfectly pet friendly. Here’s what to share with your pooch (and what to avoid).

SWEET POTATOES

Sweet potatoes are packed with healthy amounts of dietary fiber and important nutrients like beta carotene, vitamin B6, and vitamin C. Your dog will love them mashed or baked, minus the butter of course. No sweet potato casserole with marshmallows though (sorry, pups).

GREEN BEANS

A great source of fiber, vitamin K, vitamin C, and manganese. Hand out frozen green beans as a delicious snack while your dog keeps you company in the kitchen, or offer them cooked, as long as they have no added salt.

APPLES

While slicing apples for pie, don’t hesitate to toss some slices to your furry pal. The skin is fine (and actually chock-full of healthy vitamins), but make sure your dog doesn’t get any seeds.

COOKED TURKEY

You wouldn’t want your dog to miss out on the star of the Thanksgiving spread. Stick to white meat and small portions (in her bowl), and make sure she doesn’t get anywhere near the cooked bones.

CRANBERRIES

Fresh cranberries are rich in vitamins and minerals and help promote healthy urinary tract functioning. Sorry though Fido, sugary cranberry sauce is for humans only.

CARROTS

Low in calories and high in fiber, beta carotene, and vitamin A, carrots are as healthy as they are delicious and filling. Serve raw or cooked to your furry friend, just leave out the additional seasonings.

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

These delicious mini-cabbages are great for a quick and healthy snack, and since they’re so rich in antioxidants they’re also great for your dog’s coat. Serve raw or cooked, but keep in mind that large consumption of Brussels sprouts can cause diarrhea, so don’t give your pup more than three or four.

THE OBVIOUS STUFF

No casseroles, no pies, no cooked bones, and no heavily salted or buttered sides (no matter how much he begs).

ONIONS AND GARLIC

Though staples of humans’ diets, onions and garlic are toxic to dogs and can destroy red blood cells, causing anemia.

MUSHROOMS

Wild mushrooms are a big no-no for dogs, as they have been shown to cause vomiting, seizures, comas, and even death. Store-bought mushrooms are considered safe in very small amounts, but we say it’s just not worth the risk.

SAGE

This potent herb contains essential oils and resins that can give your dog an upset stomach and other digestive complications.

TURKEY SKIN

While the meat of the turkey is perfectly okay, turkey skin is incredibly fatty and difficult for our dogs’ sensitive tummies to digest. It can even cause pancreatic inflammation.

NUTMEG

When ingested by dogs, nutmeg can cause seizures, tremors, and central nervous system problems. Never feed it to your dog directly, and make sure to avoid even safe foods, like sweet potatoes, if they’ve been prepared with this sneaky spice.

Note: Most dog-safe Thanksgiving foods are safe for cats, too! Just keep your kitty away from the brussels sprouts—they can be toxic to our feline friends. Feed any human foods in moderation, and don’t give your cat any raw food.

