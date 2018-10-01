Lifestyle

Fall Recipe: “Pup”kin Pie

A delicious, dog-friendly fall recipe from Kathy Caton of Three Dog Bakery in St. Louis.

Pie Crust Ingredients:

½ cup canola oil

3 oz fat free cream cheese, softened

1½ cup flour

Filling Ingredients:

½ cup canned pure pumpkin

1 tbsp unsweetened applesauce

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp cinnamon

A pinch of ground ginger

Glaze:

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp water

DIRECTIONS:

1. Mix pie crust ingredients. Add flour or water to get to the correct consistency for rolling. Roll crust on floured surface. Crust can be cut using 4” round cookie cutter or a pocket pie mold. Cut top and bottom pieces and set aside.

Variation: Use solid bottom and cut lattice slices for top.

2. Mix filling ingredients together in a small bowl.

3. If using the pocket pie mold, flour the top and bottom of the mold and place the crust bottom in the mold. If not using the pocket pie mold, use a large muffin tin that has been sprayed with canola oil. Place a small amount of filling on top of the bottom crust, being careful to avoid the edges and to avoid overfilling. Place the top crust on top of the filled bottom, brushing the edges with glaze to assist in sticking together. Pinch the edges to seal. Glaze top crust.

4. Bake in oven at 325 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until light golden brown.

