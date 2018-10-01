Lifestyle

Fall Favorites Product Guide

Mobile Pet Bed, Sleepypod

$189.99

Sleepypod.com

Travel with your pet stress-free this holiday season. The Sleepypod mobile pet bed is three products in one: a travel carrier, a standalone pet bed, and a safe car seat. Your pet gets to enjoy the comfort of their own bed while they’re traveling, and you get the peace of mind knowing that they feel safe and cozy. Simply zip up the mesh dome to change the Sleepypod from a bed to a car seat or travel carrier.

Herbal Extracts, Healthy Paws Herbals

$14.99/1oz, $39/4oz

HealthyPawsHerbals.com

We love natural alternatives for health, and these herbal formulas, created by Dr. Kyle Burton, a doctor of acupuncture and oriental medicine, are specially formulated to help your cat or dog feel better, safely and effectively. The extracts come in three unique formulas, which can be added to your pet’s food.

Pain Relief: Anti-inflammatory properties can help pets who suffer from arthritis, knee pain, hip dysplasia, ACL tears, and more, and is helpful for pets recovering from surgery.

Allergy + Itch Relief: Dermatological relief for pets who suffer from itchy skin, rashes, nasal and eye mucus, eczema, conjunctivitis, and/or environmental allergies.

Calming: For pets who suffer from anxiety, compulsive behavior, hyperactivity, seizures, and/or hypertension.

Creamy Lickable Cat Treats, CatIt

$2.99 ($17.99 for a 30 pack)

Catit.com

Is your cat picky about his treats? Give him something he can’t resist with a creamy treat in yummy flavors that can be served in his dish or licked right off the tube. Carry it with you for vet visits and any other time your kitty might need a tasty distraction.

Slow Feed Dog Bowl, Happy Pet Project

$41

HappyPetProject.com

Have a dog who loves to gobble her food? Slow her down with a beautiful and purposeful bowl that’s designed to pace eating for better digestion and healthier teeth and gums. As an added feature, soak the bowl in water for 60 seconds and it will stay cool for hours—ideal for keeping food fresh and keeping away bacteria.

All-Natural Sprays, Fauna Care

$24.99

Fauna-Care.com

The natural sprays from Fauna Care are our go-tos for simple and gentle pet care. The Anti-Fungal Spray safely soothes skin conditions and inhibits fungal growth, while the Silver Spray is perfect for healing cuts, abrasions, and hot spots, as well as for general wound and skin care. The sprays are easy to apply and won’t drip, making them easy for both you and your furry friend.

Pet Fountain, Thirsty Cat Fountains

$115-$180

ThirstyCatFountains.com

It’s a statement piece and a drinking fountain all in one. Match your exact style by choosing your favorite fountain from a varied collection of originally designed, high-fire ceramic pieces, each tested and proven in food-safe glazes. You’ll love to look at it as much as your pet loves to drink from it.

