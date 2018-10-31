Lifestyle

Everything You Need to Know About Dog Fitness Trackers

Fitness trackers are internet-equipped devices that can track things about your activity, body, and health, and then record and analyze that data so you can get a better sense of your conditions and your habits (and how you can improve or change them). If you’re into health and fitness, there’s a good chance you already have one.

You might not realize it, but fitness trackers aren’t only for humans. They’re also designed for dogs. In fact, your dog might be able to benefit as much from a fitness tracker as you can. Read on to learn more about what a fitness tracker for a dog is, how they can benefit your dog’s health, and why you might want to consider getting one for your furry friend.

What is a Dog Fitness Tracker?

Like a human fitness tracker, a dog fitness tracker is a wearable device that tracks certain metrics of activity and behavior. Dog fitness trackers can measure how long your dog walks, runs, or plays; how many hours of sleep your dog gets; where your dog goes on walks; where your dog is if he gets lost; and who is with your dog when you’re not around.

Benefits of Using an Activity Tracker for Dogs

If you’re not sure how your dog could benefit from wearing a fitness tracker to monitor his activity, here are some of the most important benefits:

It’s everyone’s worst fear: your pup runs away and you can’t find him. Some dog fitness trackers have GPS built into them, so when your dog runs away you can use the technology in order to locate him and get him back. Notice changes that indicate serious issues. Dog fitness trackers track fitness over time, so they’re a good indicator of when something is changing (or has changed). By noticing a shift in a certain behavior or activity, you can pick up on a developing health problem and then address it before it becomes too serious.

At the end of the day, tech devices aren’t just helpful for humans. They can also be helpful for our pets. Think about the ways your pup might be able to benefit from wearing a fitness tracker, than consider getting one for your dog. If you aren’t sure whether your dog could benefit from a digital activity tracker, talk to your vet about one when you visit him for regular medication like Apoquel. He can explain what trackers do and in what ways they might benefit your particular dog’s health.

Tagged activity, dog fitness tracker, fitness, Fitness Trackers, Health