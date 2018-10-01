TailsInc.com
Enter the Fall Favorites Giveaway

October 1, 2018 by Tails Magazine in Featured, Magazine, News, October/November 2018, Win This with 0 Comments

We’re giving away the items in our Fall Favorites product guide! Enter your information to win, and don’t forget to let us know which item you’d prefer—we’ll do our best to accommodate your choice if you win! 

The prizes:

– Herbal Sprays from Healthy Paws Herbals

– Mobile Pet Bed from Sleepypod

– Lickable Cat Treats from CatIt

– Slow Feed Bowl from Happy Pet Project

– Healthy Sprays from Fauna Care

– Pet Fountain from Thirsty Cat Fountains

ENTER HERE

Good luck!

Contest runs through Sunday, November 25, 11:59pm CST. Only one entry per person will be counted. U.S. residents only. Winner will be notified by email and will have one week to respond. If winner does not respond within one week, a new winner will be chosen.  

