Adoptable Pets from Newman Nation

October 1, 2018 by Tails Magazine in Adoptables, Magazine, October/November 2018 with 0 Comments

These six adorable seniors are available for adoption through Newman Nation.
SeniorPetsUnited.org • For adoption inquiries: SeniorPetsUnited@gmail.com

Gumball
Male • Almost-toothless DSH • 15 years old

Why should YOU go home with a family right now?
My foster mom got me all better even though I was on the brink of death. I am all better now with the playfulness and affection of a much younger cat.

More on Gumball. 

Emerson
Male • Pit Mix + Mr. Congeniality • 10 years old

If you won the lottery, what would you do?
I would make sure that all the animals in shelters could find a home and have lots of snacks, toys, and love.

More on Emerson.

Xander
Male • FIV+ DMH • 13 years old

What movie star would you want to portray you in a movie of your life?
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, because he’s a ruggedly handsome older gentleman and devastatingly charming, just like me.

More on Xander.

Betty
Female • Sweet and scruffy Lab/Beagle mix • 14 years old

If you had opposable thumbs for a day, what would you do?
I would send someone a text to pick up my favorite treats—fresh mini carrots and broccoli!

More on Betty.

Sumo
Male • DSH + the shelter’s longest-term resident • 11 years old

What do you dream of at night?
I dream of a dog-free home with lots of laps, catnip toys, good food, and love.

More on Sumo.

JB
Male • Deaf Pit Bull-type dog • 10 years old

If you had opposable thumbs for a day, what would you do?
I would say “More treats and cuddles, please!” in sign language.

More on JB. 

