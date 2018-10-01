Adoptables

Adoptable Pets from Newman Nation

These six adorable seniors are available for adoption through Newman Nation.

SeniorPetsUnited.org SeniorPetsUnited@gmail.com

Gumball

Male • Almost-toothless DSH • 15 years old

Why should YOU go home with a family right now?

My foster mom got me all better even though I was on the brink of death. I am all better now with the playfulness and affection of a much younger cat.

Emerson

Male • Pit Mix + Mr. Congeniality • 10 years old

If you won the lottery, what would you do?

I would make sure that all the animals in shelters could find a home and have lots of snacks, toys, and love.

Xander

Male • FIV+ DMH • 13 years old

What movie star would you want to portray you in a movie of your life?

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, because he’s a ruggedly handsome older gentleman and devastatingly charming, just like me.

Betty

Female • Sweet and scruffy Lab/Beagle mix • 14 years old

If you had opposable thumbs for a day, what would you do?

I would send someone a text to pick up my favorite treats—fresh mini carrots and broccoli!

Sumo

Male • DSH + the shelter’s longest-term resident • 11 years old

What do you dream of at night?

I dream of a dog-free home with lots of laps, catnip toys, good food, and love.

JB

Male • Deaf Pit Bull-type dog • 10 years old

If you had opposable thumbs for a day, what would you do?

I would say “More treats and cuddles, please!” in sign language.

Tagged Adoptable Pets, Adoptables, Newman Nation, senior pets