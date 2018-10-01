Adoptable Pets from Newman Nation

Why should YOU go home with a family right now?
My foster mom got me all better even though I was on the brink of death. I am all better now with the playfulness and affection of a much younger cat.
If you won the lottery, what would you do?
I would make sure that all the animals in shelters could find a home and have lots of snacks, toys, and love.
What movie star would you want to portray you in a movie of your life?
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, because he’s a ruggedly handsome older gentleman and devastatingly charming, just like me.
If you had opposable thumbs for a day, what would you do?
I would send someone a text to pick up my favorite treats—fresh mini carrots and broccoli!
What do you dream of at night?
I dream of a dog-free home with lots of laps, catnip toys, good food, and love.
If you had opposable thumbs for a day, what would you do?
I would say “More treats and cuddles, please!” in sign language.
Tagged Adoptable Pets, Adoptables, Newman Nation, senior pets