Make Your Own Dog Power Bars

When hitting the road with your four-legged best friend, it’s always a good idea to pack treats to encourage good behavior. Healthy and yummy snacks ensure your favorite pooch stays full and happy, which can help eliminate the stress of traveling. These delicious DIY dog power bars will show your pup just how much you love her, and take just 30 minutes to make! If you want to be super prepared, you can make them in advance and store in the freezer.

Ingredients

1¼ cups of oat flour

1¼ cups of brown rice flour

½ cup of honey/oat granola, without raisins or nuts

1 large egg

¼ cup of molasses

2/3 cup of water

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Combine all ingredients together and mix thoroughly.

3. Wet your hands, grab a dab of dough, and roll it into a small ball (about an inch and a half in diameter).

4. Roll the ball again, this time lengthwise, until you have a little tube shape.

5. Press the tube down flat on an ungreased cookie sheet. (If your dog prefers other shapes, go for it!) Continue until all dough is used, spacing each treat about an inch apart. They won’t spread much when cooking.

6. Bake about 20-22 minutes or until the edges are golden brown.

7 Remove from oven and let stand on a wire rack until cool.

Store dog power bars in an airtight container or plastic storage bag for easy travel and in the refrigerator or freezer when you’re at home. And if you get hungry on the road too, don’t worry—these treats are totally human safe!

