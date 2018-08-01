Issues

Editor’s Picks – Products We Love

The TAILS team tries out a lot of different pet products. Here are a few we’re most excited about right now.

InnoBrush Auto Pet Groomer

$149 • PetTech • Pet-Inno.com

Who says grooming has to be a mess? This automated pet groomer takes the hassle out of keeping your furry one’s coat healthy, shiny, and clean. The InnoBrush comes with three different rolling brushes to adapt to your dog’s individual fur type, doing all the work for you of removing knots, debris, and extra fur, with an attached vacuum that makes clean-up a cinch. It’s 5-10x faster than normal brushing, with none of the mess. We’d say that’s a win-win!

K-9 Fitness Collection by Zeus

$7.99-$13.99 • Hagen • Hagen.com

Play is a crucial part of a healthy dog’s life— reducing weight gain, improving behavior, preventing future health problems, and promoting the human-animal bond. This collection of durable toys is designed to maximize the benefits of play with creative constructions that keep the fun going. Every toy in this collection comes in blue and yellow so your dog can actually see them, with unique design elements that ensure long-lasting enjoyment. There are 24 toys to choose from in the collection, but naturally, we have a few favorites:

The X-Large Tennis Ball with TPR Tug

Rope and TPR Spider Ball

Tough Nylon Bone with Rope Tug

Tennis Ball Rope Tug

Ball Double Tug with TPR Ball Encasing Tennis Ball

Try one, try a few, or try them all. Your dog definitely won’t be disappointed!

