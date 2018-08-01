Adoptable Pets from Animal House Shelter

What movie star would you want to portray you in a movie of your life?
A new budding star! Someone out there who needs a chance—just like all shelter pets.
Where would you love to go on vacation?
Florida! I heard that is where all the seniors go to live it up.
If you could have opposable thumbs for a day, what would you do?
I would write a letter to my future family to tell them all the amazing reasons why I would be their perfect addition.
If you won the lottery, what would you do?
I would shut down all puppy mills so no dogs would have to suffer.
Who is your best friend?
Oreo! We came to the shelter together and have been through some rough times. But we love each other so much and can only give our hearts to a family who would adopt us both together.
What is your favorite song?
“Surfin’ Bird” by The Trashmen. Can you guess why?
Tagged Adoptable Cats, Adoptable Dogs, Adoptables, Animal House Shelter, Huntley