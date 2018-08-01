Adoptables

Adoptable Pets from Animal House Shelter

These six adorable pets are available for adoption through Animal House Shelter.

Reisa

Female • American Staffordshire Terrier/American Bulldog • 3 years old

What movie star would you want to portray you in a movie of your life?

A new budding star! Someone out there who needs a chance—just like all shelter pets.

Miracle

Female • Orange Tabby • 13 years old

Where would you love to go on vacation?

Florida! I heard that is where all the seniors go to live it up.

Buddy

Male • Toy Fox Terrier • 10 years old

If you could have opposable thumbs for a day, what would you do?

I would write a letter to my future family to tell them all the amazing reasons why I would be their perfect addition.

Oreo

Female • Husky • 5 years old

If you won the lottery, what would you do?

I would shut down all puppy mills so no dogs would have to suffer.

Lizzy

Female • Boxer/English Bulldog • 4 years old

Who is your best friend?

Oreo! We came to the shelter together and have been through some rough times. But we love each other so much and can only give our hearts to a family who would adopt us both together.

Earl

Male • Russian Blue/DSH • 3 years old

What is your favorite song?

“Surfin’ Bird” by The Trashmen. Can you guess why?

