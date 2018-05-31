Issues

Summer Essentials: Products We Love

Spruce Travel Dog Bed

SPRUCE / $169-$229 / SprucePup.com

No one appreciates a summer vacay more than our furry friends. Bring your pup along on all your adventures with a bed designed for those on the go. The Spruce Bed can be folded up to hold all your dog’s essentials, and then unfolded for a cozy night’s sleep, complete with memory foam padding and side bolsters. When you get home, pop the cover in the washer for easy cleaning.

Organic Hemp Oil

BLACK DOG BOTANICALS / $17.50-$25 / BlackDogBotanicals.co

We’re always on the hunt for natural ways to help our pets feel better, and hemp oil is one of the best products we’ve found. This organic hemp oil safely and naturally reduces inflammation and eases stress on joints, meaning less pain and less discomfort for those pets who suffer, all without having to rely on synthetic pain medications and their potentially harmful side-effects.

Vesper Minou Bench, Scratcher, and Hideout

CAT-IT / $49.99 / CatIt.com

Naps never looked so good. Your kitty will love whiling away hot summer days in their own cat-inspired hideout, complete with memory foam cushion and scratching pad. Only downside is they don’t make one big enough for humans.

The FrogLog

FROGLOG / $22.99 / FrogLog.us

Love for all animals means doing what you can to protect the creatures around you, even the ones who don’t live in your house. The FrogLog allows small animals who hop into your pool—think frogs and chipmunks—from getting stuck. It’s an easy exit for them, and great peace of mind for pool owners.

Dog Rocks

DOG ROCKS / $16.99 / DogRocksUS.com

Looking for a better solution for keeping your lawn looking bright, dog and all? We’ve found it! Simply put Dog Rocks in your dog’s water bowl and their urine won’t harm your lawn. The rocks are 100% natural, and there are absolutely no side effects for your dog. If we didn’t know better, we’d say these are magic.

Frozen and Freeze-Dried Food

SIDE BY SIDE / $35.99-$45.95 / SideBySidePet.com

When our pets eat better, they feel better. Side by Side makes it easy to feed wholesome, nutritious meals, with frozen and freeze-dried food options that offer everything your dog needs for a healthy diet. Fill out an online questionnaire and customize a formula specifically for your pet’s unique needs so you never have to worry about complete nutrition.

