Secret Dog-Friendly Menus in Chicago

HIDDEN GEMS FOR DINING OUT WITH YOUR DOGGIE DATE

Psst… did you know that some of your favorite places to eat offer secret dog-friendly menus? While they don’t advertise these super sleuth services, we’ve got the insider’s scoop on where to go to snag yourself—and your pup—a yummy treat.

Doggie Combos @ Chicago Burger Company

301 E North Water St, Chicago



This seasonal spot, located on the riverfront, entices canine customers with complimentary bones and a special dog-centric menu featuring beef and rice combos, among other items.

Secret Menu @ Filini’s

221 N Columbus Dr, Chicago

Let your pup indulge with The Wagging Tail, a grilled boneless chicken breast with chopped carrots, or a Bad to the Bone Burger with cheese and bacon. Or perhaps your pup is in the mood for the Lost Me Lucky Charms (aka: meatballs) or the Frosty Paws Ice Cream for dessert. Each meal comes with brown rice and sweet potatoes.

Pooch-ini or a Bag O’Bones @ Shake Shack

(various locations)

The Pooch-ini features vanilla custard, peanut butter sauce, and dog biscuits. Or grab a Bag O’Bones—five dog biscuits packed for the road.

Puppuccino @ Starbucks

(various locations)

While you get your fix, your canine companion can get hers. This tiny expresso-sized cup filled with whipped cream is the perfect once-in-a-while treat for your four-legged coffee date.

Doggie Treats @ Sonic Drive-In

(various locations)

Order up a meal with your pup in tow and they’ll deliver doggie treats along with your food.

Ice Cream Treats @ Culver’s Ice Cream

(various locations)

Lucky dogs who visit the drive-thru lane often receive a dog bone stuck in a small scoop of vanilla ice cream to cool off on hot summer nights.

Bone Appetit Happy Hour @ Nellcôte

833 W Randolph St, Chicago

Both human and dog libations and treats are offered during this dog-friendly happy hour, Saturdays and Sundays from 3pm to 5pm.

Sugar-Free Timbits @ Tim Hortons

(various locations)

While not local to the Chicagoland area, one doesn’t have to travel too far to enjoy the deliciousness of Tim Hortons—including, of course, the famous dog-friendly Timbits. It makes the ideal destination along a pet-friendly road trip.

Pup Cup @ Dairy Queen

(various locations)

Ice cream is a refreshing treat for everyone, so no need to leave the panting pooch out of the fun. Order your dog a Pup Cup—a small serving of vanilla soft serve topped with a dog bone—to delight doggies everywhere.

Bacon @ Rockit Burger Bar

3700 N Clark St, Chicago

Rockit’s huge outdoor patio is the perfect spot to unwind, especially since your furry one can enjoy free bacon. Your dog will probably want to make it a weekend ritual, so know what you are getting yourself into before entering.

Doggie Cupcakes @ Sprinkles Cupcakes

(various locations)

This perfect, pet-friendly treat features sugar-free cake topped with yogurt “frosting” and a tiny, delicious bone. (Which is good, because then you don’t have to share your own cake.)

Waggin’ Weekends Brunch @ 312 Chicago

136 N LaSalle Dr, Chicago

Waggin’ Weekend festivities happen from 11am to 2pm every Saturday and Sunday when the patio is open. Pets can order off the doggie menu, which includes entrees such as Salmon & White Rice, Carrots, Celery, and Cheese, or Chicken and Pasta—all available with a Peanut Butter Biscuit or Beefsicle on the side.

Note: Not all locations offer these pet-friendly items so check before you head out to avoid any sad, puppy-dog eyes! Always check with your vet for any questions about introducing new foods, especially if your dog has any stomach sensitivities or allergies.

