Meet the Winners of the 2018 Photo Contest

May 31, 2018 by Tails Magazine in Featured, June/July 2018, Magazine, News with 0 Comments

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE WINNERS OF THE 2018 PHOTO CONTEST!

Every year we ask you to send us your very best pet photos, and every year we’re blown away by all the wonderful images we receive. Thank you to all who entered for sharing your adorable furry family members with us!

The Cover Winner: Alaska (Paul Edmunds and Kimberly Cory; Photo by Wendy Domanski)

i-wtjn9k9-x3

Alaska is an almost 3-year-old Sealed Brindle Boxer who lives in Carpinteria, California with her parents, Paul Edmunds and Kimberly Cory. She’s the sweetest dog you could ever meet, says her mom, and spends most of her day with her sister Lennox in the front yard greeting everyone who walks by. She loves to play ball, and can catch any ball in mid-air for as many times as someone will throw it. Alaska also loves going to the beach and park to run. She is loved by all, and there are many Carpinteria locals who stop by to see Alaska on a daily basis. At the end of the day, she enjoys curling up in bed with her family. (Under the covers of course.)

Most Photogenic: Pounchkie and Praline Marie (Christina Stoll)

mostphotogenic_preview

Sweetest Senior: Wrigley (Kristen Gottschalk)

sweetestsenior_preview

Goofiest: Sydney (Ken Moore)

goofiest_preview

Cutest Sleeping: Finnegan (Janice Mezzano & Lincoln Nelson)

cutestsleeping_preview

Caught in the Act: Tonks (Joel Geller)

caughtintheact_preview

Most Adorable Kitten: Cailou (Andi Kamerman)

cutestkitten_preview

Most Adorable Puppy: Gracie (Cheryl Baase)

cutestpuppy_preview

Unlikeliest Couple: Java the Cat and Wally the Amazon Parrot (Kristina Buenger)

unlikeliestcouple_preview

Runners Up

They didn’t take home the cover, but we still think they’re pretty great!

Brodie (Thomas Pham)

brodie_preview

Winnie (Joshua Mellin)

winnie

Sam (Elena Suslova)

sam_preview

Aero (Karen Leopold)

aero_preview

Marshall (Evan Rachel Brown)

marshall

 

