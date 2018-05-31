Enter the Summer Essentials Giveaway!
We love the items in our Summer Essentials Product Guide, and we know you’ll love them too! We’re giving away one of every item—one winner per item, six winners in all. Enter your information below, and don’t forget to tell us which item is your favorite! If you win, we’ll do our best to make sure that’s the prize you receive.
The prizes:
– Travel Dog Bed from Spruce Pet
– Organic Hemp Oil from Black Dog Botanicals
– Vesper Minou from CatIt
– The FrogLog
– Dog Rocks
– Wholesome Food from Side by Set Pet
Good luck!
Contest runs through Sunday, July 22, 11:59pm CST. Only one entry per person will be counted. U.S. residents only. Winner will be notified by email and will have one week to respond. If winner does not respond within one week, a new winner will be chosen.
