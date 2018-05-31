DIY Smoothies for Dogs

‘Tis the season for chasing the ice cream truck down the street—either barking at it or hoping to catch up for a sweet treat. While a chocolate sundae is a no-go for our furry friends, frozen foods are essential for getting them through the dog days of summer. So how about a wholesome DIY smoothie?
Keeping the following ingredients on-hand means you and your pooch can enjoy healthy, refreshing snacks whenever you want. Smoothies are not only delicious, but also packed with a multitude of essential nutrients for. Start with the base of your choice, then tailor mix-ins to your pet’s preferences.
Veggies:
Broccoli
Carrots
Celery
Kale
Pumpkin
Spinach
Sweet Potato
Swiss Chard
Zucchini
Fruits:
Apple
Avocado
Banana
Blackberries
Blueberries
Cantaloupe
Cranberries
Mango
Oranges
Pear
Pineapple (offer in moderation due to trace amounts of natural xylitol)
Strawberries
Watermelon
Additional Ingredients:
Chia seeds
Cinnamon
Coconut Oil
Cooked cashews (only in moderation and don’t feed raw)
Egg (raw, with shell)
Ground flaxseed/flax oil
Herbs (basil, parsley, dill, mint, and rosemary are all good choices)
Honey
Lucuma powder
Maple syrup
Turmeric
However you build your smoothie, you’re sure to pass on lots of good-for-you nutrients to your dog.
Antioxidants. Play a crucial role in capturing free radicals, which slows cell aging, promotes healthy cell function, and may help reduce the risks of developing certain diseases.
Beta-carotene. Powerful antioxidant that helps prevent disease and infection and promotes healthy skin and eyes.
Fiber and high water content. Promotes healthy digestion, improves GI tract movement, and prevents constipation and dehydration.
Omega 3 fatty-acids. Help keep skin and coat healthy.
Potassium. Helps maintain healthy muscle and optimize nerve function.
Vitamin A. Promotes healthy skin, coat, eyes, nerves, and muscles.
Vitamin C. Essential for maintaining healthy bones and tissue.
Vitamin K. Helps promote healthy bone growth.
Notes
