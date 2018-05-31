Issues

DIY Smoothies for Dogs

‘Tis the season for chasing the ice cream truck down the street—either barking at it or hoping to catch up for a sweet treat. While a chocolate sundae is a no-go for our furry friends, frozen foods are essential for getting them through the dog days of summer. So how about a wholesome DIY smoothie?

Keeping the following ingredients on-hand means you and your pooch can enjoy healthy, refreshing snacks whenever you want. Smoothies are not only delicious, but also packed with a multitude of essential nutrients for. Start with the base of your choice, then tailor mix-ins to your pet’s preferences.

Add a base: chicken/beef/turkey/veggie stock, plain yogurt (Greek preferred), coconut water, or filtered water Choose healthy mix-ins (see list) Add ice cubes (or use frozen fruits/veggies instead) and blend. Serve cold, or freeze into single servings in an ice cube tray for on-demand cold treats.

MIX-INS

Veggies:

Broccoli

Carrots

Celery

Kale

Pumpkin

Spinach

Sweet Potato

Swiss Chard

Zucchini

Fruits:

Apple

Avocado

Banana

Blackberries

Blueberries

Cantaloupe

Cranberries

Mango

Oranges

Pear

Pineapple (offer in moderation due to trace amounts of natural xylitol)

Strawberries

Watermelon

Additional Ingredients:

Chia seeds

Cinnamon

Coconut Oil

Cooked cashews (only in moderation and don’t feed raw)

Egg (raw, with shell)

Ground flaxseed/flax oil

Herbs (basil, parsley, dill, mint, and rosemary are all good choices)

Honey

Lucuma powder

Maple syrup

Turmeric

However you build your smoothie, you’re sure to pass on lots of good-for-you nutrients to your dog.

Antioxidants. Play a crucial role in capturing free radicals, which slows cell aging, promotes healthy cell function, and may help reduce the risks of developing certain diseases.

Beta-carotene. Powerful antioxidant that helps prevent disease and infection and promotes healthy skin and eyes.

Fiber and high water content. Promotes healthy digestion, improves GI tract movement, and prevents constipation and dehydration.

Omega 3 fatty-acids. Help keep skin and coat healthy.

Potassium. Helps maintain healthy muscle and optimize nerve function.

Vitamin A. Promotes healthy skin, coat, eyes, nerves, and muscles.

Vitamin C. Essential for maintaining healthy bones and tissue.

Vitamin K. Helps promote healthy bone growth.

Notes

When possible, purchase organic, local produce. No matter what you purchase, be sure to wash all fruits and remove rinds, inedible skins, seeds, and pits before feeding to pets. Avoid citrus fruits like lemons, limes, grapefruit, and persimmons, which can cause an upset stomach.

Introduce new foods into your pet’s diet carefully to avoid vomiting or diarrhea. Introduce one new fruit or vegetable at a time to help spot any health changes. When offering new foods, use moderation and don’t overfeed.

Smoothies should be considered treats, not meal replacements. Be aware of calorie intake and adjust accordingly. Always consult your vet before making any changes to your pet’s diet.

