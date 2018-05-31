Adoptables

Adoptable Pets from Animal Care League

These six adorable animals are available for adoption through Animal Care League.

AnimalCareLeague.org adoption@animalcareleague.org

Kaia

Female • Terrier Mix • 2 years old

What is your favorite song?

“Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO because I know how to have a good time and “everyday I’m shufflin'”!

Isaac

Male • American Eskimo Mix • 8 years old

What do you dream of at night?

I dream of not sleeping alone, but next to someone who loves me on a comfy bed. I have this dream every night, but when I open my eyes, I’m still here at the shelter.

Nikolai

Male • Russian Blue Mix • 4 years old

If you could have opposable thumbs for a day, what would you do?

I would set up an online dating profile and try to find the love of my life. I hear it works for you humans.

Drake

Male • Shepherd Mix • 5 years old

What do you want to be when you grow up?

I want to become a famous rapper like my namesake.

Noodle and Sputnik

Female (Noodle) and Male (Sputnik) • New Zealand Mixes • 3 years old (Noodle) and 2 years old (Sputnik)

If you could nap anywhere, where would it be?

Pressed up against each other—we’re inseparable!

Cam

Male • DSH Mix • 4 years old

Where would you love to go on vacation?

I would like to visit the Jersey Shore—I hear there’s great pizza on the boardwalk.

