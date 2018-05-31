Adoptable Pets from Animal Care League

What is your favorite song?
“Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO because I know how to have a good time and “everyday I’m shufflin'”!
What do you dream of at night?
I dream of not sleeping alone, but next to someone who loves me on a comfy bed. I have this dream every night, but when I open my eyes, I’m still here at the shelter.
If you could have opposable thumbs for a day, what would you do?
I would set up an online dating profile and try to find the love of my life. I hear it works for you humans.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
I want to become a famous rapper like my namesake.
If you could nap anywhere, where would it be?
Pressed up against each other—we’re inseparable!
Where would you love to go on vacation?
I would like to visit the Jersey Shore—I hear there’s great pizza on the boardwalk.
