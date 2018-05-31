TailsInc.com
Adoptable Pets from Animal Care League

May 31, 2018 by Tails Magazine in Adoptables, June/July 2018, Magazine with 0 Comments

These six adorable animals are available for adoption through Animal Care League.
AnimalCareLeague.org • For adoption inquiries email adoption@animalcareleague.org

Kaia
Female • Terrier Mix • 2 years old

What is your favorite song?
“Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO because I know how to have a good time and “everyday I’m shufflin'”!

Isaac
Male • American Eskimo Mix • 8 years old

What do you dream of at night?
I dream of not sleeping alone, but next to someone who loves me on a comfy bed. I have this dream every night, but when I open my eyes, I’m still here at the shelter.

Nikolai
Male • Russian Blue Mix • 4 years old

If you could have opposable thumbs for a day, what would you do?
I would set up an online dating profile and try to find the love of my life. I hear it works for you humans.

Drake
Male • Shepherd Mix • 5 years old

What do you want to be when you grow up?
I want to become a famous rapper like my namesake.

Noodle and Sputnik
Female (Noodle) and Male (Sputnik) • New Zealand Mixes • 3 years old (Noodle) and 2 years old (Sputnik)

If you could nap anywhere, where would it be?
Pressed up against each other—we’re inseparable!

Cam
Male • DSH Mix • 4 years old

Where would you love to go on vacation?
I would like to visit the Jersey Shore—I hear there’s great pizza on the boardwalk.

