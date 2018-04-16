TailsInc.com
A Twist in the Tale: What Kind of Wonder is My Cat?

April 16, 2018 by Tails Magazine

By Jenny Kalahar

Cats are amazing, and I don’t state that lightly. Here are these majestic, beautiful, soulful animals who have chosen us humans as companions, asking so little in return. Looking at one of my feline friends, and holding her as I write, I am content and grateful that cats have been such a large, meaningful part of my life.

What Kind of Wonder is My Cat?

What kind of feet does a cat have?
What kind of toes does she dance with on my floor?
What kind of nose does she sniff the air with
and what kind of tongue laps water in the morn?

What kind of hope lives in her soul
when she closes those gorgeous golden eyes
and knows I’ll be there beside her
when daylight finally comes?
What kind of boundless hope does she have?

What kind of heart beats a rhythm
that bongos along with a purr
her purr that drums in my own heart?
What kind of magic is that?

What kind of fur does a cat have?
Soft and delicate and warm.
It hangs in the air if I squint in the sunshine
It lies under my hand sometimes when I sleep

What kind of feet does a cat have
that they can walk all across my life?
Leaving me never
always there whenever
I’m lonely
or happy
or need her

What kind of ears does a cat have
that they can understand what I won’t say?
A tender companion
whether I’m crying or laughing
a gentle therapy given away

What kind of arms do I have
that can hold all of these things at once?
A true friend, a playmate, a calmer of pulse rate
What kind of arms do I have?
How can I hold all of these special things she is?
What kind of a wonder is my cat?

Jenny Kalahar, her husband Patrick, and their pets live in Indiana where she sells used and rare books and writes novels and poetry. She is the author of seven books, including three novels in a series set in a bookshop that fosters cats. Her latest is Bindings. For more, visit her blog: https://jennykalahar.blogspot.com/

