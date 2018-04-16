Blogs

A Twist in the Tale: What Kind of Wonder is My Cat?

By Jenny Kalahar

Cats are amazing, and I don’t state that lightly. Here are these majestic, beautiful, soulful animals who have chosen us humans as companions, asking so little in return. Looking at one of my feline friends, and holding her as I write, I am content and grateful that cats have been such a large, meaningful part of my life.

What Kind of Wonder is My Cat?

What kind of feet does a cat have?

What kind of toes does she dance with on my floor?

What kind of nose does she sniff the air with

and what kind of tongue laps water in the morn?

What kind of hope lives in her soul

when she closes those gorgeous golden eyes

and knows I’ll be there beside her

when daylight finally comes?

What kind of boundless hope does she have?

What kind of heart beats a rhythm

that bongos along with a purr

her purr that drums in my own heart?

What kind of magic is that?

What kind of fur does a cat have?

Soft and delicate and warm.

It hangs in the air if I squint in the sunshine

It lies under my hand sometimes when I sleep

What kind of feet does a cat have

that they can walk all across my life?

Leaving me never

always there whenever

I’m lonely

or happy

or need her

What kind of ears does a cat have

that they can understand what I won’t say?

A tender companion

whether I’m crying or laughing

a gentle therapy given away

What kind of arms do I have

that can hold all of these things at once?

A true friend, a playmate, a calmer of pulse rate

What kind of arms do I have?

How can I hold all of these special things she is?

What kind of a wonder is my cat?

Jenny Kalahar, her husband Patrick, and their pets live in Indiana where she sells used and rare books and writes novels and poetry. She is the author of seven books, including three novels in a series set in a bookshop that fosters cats. Her latest is Bindings. For more, visit her blog: https://jennykalahar.blogspot.com/

