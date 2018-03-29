Issues

Win an Item from the Spring Product Guide!

We love the items in our Spring Product Guide, and we know you’ll love them too! We’re giving away one of every item—one winner per item, six winners in all. Enter your information below, and don’t forget to tell us which item is your favorite! If you win, we’ll do our best to make sure that’s the prize you receive.

The prizes:

– Dog DNA Test from Embark Vet

– Grain-Free Treats from Pawduke

– Kalico Kush Catnip Blend from Meowijuana

– Dog Paw Cleaning Glove from Spotless Paw

– Zen Calming Aid from Licks

– Floating Water Ramp from Doggydocks

Good luck!

Contest runs through Sunday, May 20, 11:59pm CST. Only one entry per person will be counted. U.S. residents only. Winner will be notified by email and will have one week to respond. If winner does not respond within one week, a new winner will be chosen.

