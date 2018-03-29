Enter the 2018 TAILS Photo Contest

It’s our favorite time of year again: TAILS Photo Contest time!

Send us your best pet photos by Sunday, May 6, 11:59pm CST for a chance to be featured in our June/July 2018 issue. Then come back to vote on which pet should get the cover. We can’t wait to see who’s in the running this year.

The Categories

Most Photogenic

Cutest Sleeping

Caught in the Act

Most Adorable Baby

Unlikeliest Couple

Goofiest

Sweetest Senior

How to Submit Your Photos

Submitting your photos for the 2018 Photo Contest is simple. Just follow these quick and easy steps:

1. Get your picture ready to send to us. We can only accept high quality digital pictures because the images must be able to go in print. Snapshots of old photos will not show up, unfortunately.

2. Identify which of the above categories you wish to submit your photograph to.

3. Now it is time to email us your entry:



• Put the name of the category you are submitting to in the subject of your email to us.

• Attach your photograph to the email

• In the body of the email, be sure to let us know who you are and how to contact you if you win. Please include your:

1. Name

2. Pet’s Name

3. Email address (if it’s different than the email you’re sending us the entry from)

Once you’ve got that all together, email your completed entry and all required information to PhotoContest@TailsInc.com.

And voila! Your submission will be on its way to us. You will receive an automated response letting you know that your email was received. Only one automated response is sent to an email address per day, so if you send multiple submissions in one 24 hour period, you will only receive one response. Submissions sent that do not include all of the above information will be removed from the system and deemed ineligible for the contest, so please be sure to only hit “send” once you’ve got everything ready to go.

We really look forward to your entries and to an awesome 2018 Photo Contest.

Thank you, as always, for supporting TAILS and helping promote animal welfare and rescue!

Note: All photo contest submissions received become the property of Tails Communications, Inc., and might be published at any time in print, online, or in our e-newsletter. Be sure to keep picking up your copies of TAILS––you might see your best friend is in it!