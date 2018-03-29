Adoptable Pets from Starfish Animal Rescue
These 6 adorable cats and dogs are available for adoption through Starfish Animal Rescue.
StarfishAnimalRescue.com • For adoption inquiries email StarfishAnimalRescuer@gmail.com
Misha
Female • Longhaired Torti • 4 years old
What is your favorite song?
Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” I know my new family won’t be able to help falling in love with me.
Homer
Male • Shibu Inu/Retriever mix • 1 year old
If you were a tree what kind of tree would you be?
An oak tree, because it symbolizes potential, strength, honor, and longevity. I have endured more than any pup should have to at my age, but I still came out on top.
Cali
Female • Calico • 7 months old
If you could have opposable thumbs for a day, what would you do?
I would take selfies all day! Could you blame me? I am just adorable.
Balerie
Female • Lab mix • 6 months old
Who is your best friend?
My 11-year-old foster sister. She and I do everything together. We take walks, watch TV, sleep, snuggle, and play games.
Marcy
Female • Domestic Shorthair Torti • 5 years old
If you won the lottery what would you do?
I would use all of the money to help animals who were sick and abandoned just like me. I would help them heal and help find their forever homes.
Petey
Male • Sheltie/Black Mouth Cur mix • 4 years old
What is your favorite board game?
Clue, because I love investigating and the excitement of the chase!
Tagged Starfish Animal Rescue