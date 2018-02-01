Featured

Preventing Pet Poisonings (Infographic)

Dogs and cats are curious creatures, and often get into things they shouldn’t. While much of the time it’s nothing to worry about, it’s also a concern that pet parents can’t rightly ignore. Our homes are where our pets spend most of their time, and they’re also the biggest source of toxicological risks. From the cleaning supplies cabinet to the medicine cabinet and everywhere in between, our homes are filled with things that pose serious health hazards to animals.

Every single day, otherwise healthy pets are injured, made ill, or killed due to exposure to common household items. Protecting your pet comes down to three major things: knowing what’s poisonous, recognizing the signs that something is wrong, and knowing what to do if you suspect your pet has ingested or otherwise come into contact with a poison. Here, we break down the basics.

