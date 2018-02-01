Enter the Valentine’s Giveaway!
We’re spreading the love and giving away each of the items in our Valentine’s Day gift guide. One winner per item, seven winners in all. Enter your information below, and don’t forget to tell us which item is your favorite! If you win, we’ll do our best to make sure that’s the prize you receive.
Here are the prizes:
– Flower Fountain from Cat-It
– Self-Cleaning Potty Pad from Brilliant Pad
– Grain-Free Dog Treats from Pawduke
– Smart Collar from Wagz
– Bump It Off Grooming Tool from Goddess of Gadgets
– Patio Lawn Kit from PupGrass
– Premium Treats from Dr. Dalton’s
Good luck!
Contest runs through Sunday, March 18, 11:59pm CST. Only one entry per person will be counted. U.S. residents only. Winner will be notified by email and will have one week to respond. If winner does not respond within one week, a new winner will be chosen.
