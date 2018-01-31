Issues

Things We Love: Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

If there’s one feeling we have about our pets more than anything else, it’s love. While we show it often in cuddles, kisses, and quality bonding time, we also just can’t help showering them in products we know they’ll adore. And what better excuse to do so than Valentine’s Day? Our cats and dogs are our favorite valentines after all.

Harvest Hearts Grain-Free Dog Treats

$9-$33.75

PawdukeTreats.com

A box of chocolates is definitely not a good gift for your dog, but that doesn’t mean they can’t indulge. Pawduke’s grain-free treats are as wholesome as they are tasty, and they’re made with just a handful of ingredients right here in the U.S. Spoil your dog with all three flavors: banana carrot, sweet potato, and peanut butter.

Brilliant Pad

$149.99

BrilliantPad.com

This self-cleaning dog potty is perfect for potty training, or for small dogs who rely on a pad for bathroom breaks. An adjustable timer automatically removes used pads, seals them, and replaces them with fresh ones, keeping your home clean and odor free. So really, it’s as much a gift for you as it is for your pet.

Flower Fountain

$29.99

CatIt.com

Cats don’t have much use for a Valentine’s Day bouquet, but they’ll definitely love the Flower Fountain. Filtered water streams all day long down the flower’s petals, making this fountain an enticing alternative to bowls and dishes.

The Wagz Smart Collar

$295

Wagz.com

Loving our dogs means keeping them as healthy as they can be. The Wagz Smart Collar makes it easy by tracking everything about your dog—from exercise to food to location to barking—and sending the info in real time directly to your phone, so you know immediately if there’s a change in your dog’s behavior or activity levels. You can also optimize the collar for live HD video streaming and invisible fence capabilities.

Bump it Off

$9.99

GoddessOfGadgets.com

Nothing says “I love you” like a massage. Bring the pet spa to your home with a handheld grooming tool that not only feels great for your pet, but will help make their coat smoother and silkier. And we love a product that does double duty—the Bump It Off is also great for removing pet hair from furniture.

PupGrass Patio Lawn Kit

$159

Pup-Grass.com

The patio lawn kit—with its antibacterial, easy-draining faux grass—is the perfect product for pets who don’t have easy access to the outdoors. Our editor swore by it when she was potty training her puppy from the 40th floor of a highrise. And even if your pet can easily get to the backyard, it’s a great way to keep your actual grass bright green.

Premium Treats

$14.99-$24.99

DrDaltons.com

Sometimes the simplest treats are the best. These treats, available in chicken, beef, or a medley of beef, chicken, and pork, feature just one ingredient each (or three, in the case of the medley). No byproducts, no additives, and no reason not to treat your pup to them.

