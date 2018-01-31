TailsInc.com
Adoptable Pets from Chicago Cat Rescue

These six adorable cats are available for adoption through Chicago Cat Rescue
ChicagoCatRescue.org • For adoption inquiries call 773.203.0215

Vera
Female • Domestic Shorthair • 2 years old

What movie star would you want to portray you in a movie of your life?
With my Holly Golightly purrsonality, Audrey Hepburn is most definitely my movie star icon! Like Audrey, I approach each day softly, sweetly, and with the grace of a ballerina.

Comet
Male • Domestic Shorthair • 8 months old

Why should YOU go home with a family right now?
I was named Comet for a reason! I will light up my forever family’s sky, cause stars to burst, and send meteors racing through the heavens.

Margeaux
Female • Domestic Mediumhair • 1.5 years old

If you could have opposable thumbs for a day, what would you do?
First, I’d cozy up on the sofa and channel surf, like any self-respecting Chicagoan on a cold winter night. Then I’d order up a pizza, and flirt with the delivery guy.

Tango
Male • Domestic Shorthair • 2 years old

What is your favorite song?
“Good Ol’ Boys,” by Waylon Jennings. My good ol’ bro Whiskey and I are a couple o’ hard drivin’, rubber burnin’ guys, goofy and silly as can be!

Harper and Sydney
Females • Domestic Shorthair • 7 months old

Who is your best friend?
We’re each other’s best friends! Wherever we go, whatever we do, we’ll make friends along the way. But we’ll remain BFFs (best furry friends) for life. Furever and ever!

Galileo
Male • Domestic Longhair • 11 months old

What do you want to be when you grow up?
Do I have to grow up? Life is just so much fun as a kitten. I’m not sure that I do, unless I can grow old with YOU!

