The 18th Annual Holiday Gift Guide

There are few things more gratifying than giving the perfect gift. Whether you’re looking to spoil your favorite pet or favorite pet parent, these picks are sure not to disappoint.

GOLD-PLATED FRENCHIE NECKLACE

Carrie Cramer Jewelry ($225)

Wear your love around your neck with this gorgeous handmade, Frenchie-inspired necklace. Mix up the metals, add some diamonds, or customize the breed to create a piece of jewelry that you or a loved one will treasure forever. // CarrieCramer.com

MONTHLY TREAT BOX

Prized Pet ($18.99/box or $16.99/month)

What dog wouldn’t love a new batch of delicious treats delivered right to their door every month? Each box comes with a variety of all-natural goodies, including a 5oz treat, 8oz treat, one meat chew or treat, and a surprise treat. With all those snacks, it’s an ideal gift for multi-dog households. // PrizedPet.com

CUSTOM SNUGGLER BED

Sammy’s Sew Shop ($89-$280)

Dogs and cats alike will be delighted to snuggle and snooze in this bed, and you’ll love how customizable it is. Create something unique just for your furry one by choosing from dozens of fabrics and embroidery options. Choose to add a pillow for extra comfort or even waterproof inserts for seniors or heavy droolers. The end result? A bed made 100% special for your special one. // SammysSewShop.com

CUSTOM ILLUSTRATED TOTE BAG

Tote Tails ($74.95)

For the pet parent who is over-the-moon in love with their pet (so, all of us!). Treat yourself or a friend to a custom tote featuring a favorite furry family member so they can show off that stunning face wherever they go. Bonus: 10% of every purchase goes to animal welfare organizations. // ToteTails.com

CAT DRINKING FOUNTAIN

ThirstyCats ($115-$180)

This statement piece functions as both an irresistible water fountain for your cat and an art piece you’ll be proud to display. Choose from a varied collection of originally-designed, high-fire ceramic fountains, each tested and proven in food-safe glazes. // ThirstyCatFountains.com

CBD TREATS

RxCBD ($26.95-$85.99)

If you have an anxious dog or cat, you know what a true gift it is to offer them a solution. Cannibidiol (CBD) is an all natural anxiety aid that comes from the cannabis plant but doesn’t contain any high-inducing THC. These treats are totally safe, and ideal for taking the edge off during bathtime, storms, fireworks, and the rest of life’s anxiety-inducing triggers. // RxCBD.co

SENSES SYSTEM

Cat-It ($14.99-$29.99)

Puzzle toys aren’t just for pups. This system of unique and challenging toys for cats will encourage your furry feline to use his brain while also supporting hours of fun. Try out one (or all) of the play circuits: bring treats into the game with the food tree or digger, work out those paws with the scratcher, and bring the outdoors inside with the the cat grass garden. // CatIt.com

FADED PUFFY BLANKET

Rumpl ($129)

Keep your pet (or yourself) cozy wherever you go with this puffy jacket-like blanket. Whether snoozing indoors or outdoors, the puffy blanket provides optimal comfort and cleanliness with a weather-resistant shell that keeps away dirt, odors, pet hair, and other debris. // Rumpl.com

LITTER PAIL

Litter Genie ($14.99)

Cats hate stinky litter areas as much as their humans do. Keep bad odors away with a litter disposal system that does the dirty work for you, functioning as both a litter trash can and a trapper for those germs and smells that accompany it. It really is the gift that keeps on giving. // LitterGenie.com

DOG PONCHO

Baja Ponchos ($19.99-$37.99)

Looking good never came so easy. These handmade doggie ponchos are as bright and colorful as your pup’s personality, plus they’re easy to put on, take off, and adjust. In addition to having the most stylish dog on the block, you’ll also be doing a good deed—a portion of the proceeds from each poncho sold go toward dogs in need. // BajaPonchos.com

VW CAMPER CARRIER

VW Cool Box ($45)

Take your cat or small dog for a ride in the grooviest travel carrier around. We get a total kick out of this carrier’s VW-inspired design, and those with finnicky pets will love that you can open it from either the front or the back. // VWCoolbox.com

SOY CANDLES

Rescued Wine ($28)

Living with a pet means putting up with a lot of smells—not all of them extremely pleasant. Keep your home fresh and fragrant with these original candles, featuring robust, wine-inspired scents like sauvignon blanc, cabernet, and palm sangria—housed in repurposed wine bottles. You’ll get 80 hours of yummy scent, and you’ll help support the work of non-profit rescue groups. // RescuedWineCandles.com

HOLIDAY AGILITY KIT

FitPAWS ($135)

For the dog who loves agility (or who just needs to work out some of that cold weather energy). Perfect for newbies and agility pros alike, the balancing disc, balancing donut, and training targets will help your pup build confidence, strengthen muscles, focus their attention, and have a ton of fun. // FitPawsUSA.com

PET MEMORIAL PENDANT

GetUrns ($178.50)

The loss of a pet can be especially hard during the holidays. This unique sterling silver pendant has an inner compartment that can be filled with anything that brings back sweet memories of a beloved pet, be it a lock of fur, a scrap of a favorite toy, or even ashes. It’s a beautiful way to keep a loved and lost pet close to your heart. // GetUrns.com

CLASSIC C1 CAT AND DOG VACUUM

Miele ($599)

You don’t need to be a pet parent to appreciate a great vacuum, but this powerful gem goes above and beyond for those of dealing with messes of the furry variety. It’s great on carpet and hardwood alike, features charcoal filters that neutralize pet odors, and even has a handheld brush specifically for pet hair. Who knows, you might be able to wear black again. // MieleUSA.com

PAWMADE PAW PROTECTOR

Loyal Canine Co. ($15.70)

Cold weather often means dry, cracked paws. Give your dog some relief with this incredibly soothing paw protectant and moisturizer. The gentle balm is handcrafted from an original blend of all-natural ingredients, including castor seed oil, sweet almond oil, and lavender. // LoyalCanineCo.com

CRITTER PACK

Neko Chan ($75)

This innovatively designed cat wand features variable string lengths that make it easy to mix up play styles and environments. Hook on any clip toy at the end and get ready for hours of fun, interactive play with your curious kitty. This collection comes complete with six adorable clip-on toys to keep things interesting. // NekoFlies.com

PET DINETTE & LEASH

SitStayGo ($29.99)

This durable collection comes with a sturdy nylon leash plus a 10oz water flask and two serving and storage bowls so that no matter where you go, your dog can go too. Bonus: A portion of all sales are donated to Montclair Township Animal Shelter in New Jersey. // SitStayGoCo.com

HANDHELD BATHING TOOL

Aquapaw ($24.99)

We’re all for anything that makes bathtime easier, and this tool gets the job done quickly and with less stress (for both pet and parent). The Aquapaw easily connects to your shower or garden hose, and then fits right over your hand for seamless spraying and scrubbing. It’s ideal for eliminating the fuss—and mess—of a typical bath. // Aquapaw.com

DRAIN PROTECTOR

TubShroom ($12.99)

Speaking of bathtime, this ingenious product product fits right in your drain, collecting the loads of hair that come off your pet as you scrub them down. It’s a go-to stocking stuffer for anyone who hates dealing with the side effects of tub drains clogged with fur. // TubShroom.com

