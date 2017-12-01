TailsInc.com
Enter the 2017 Holiday Grab Bag Giveaway!

December 1, 2017 by Tails Magazine in December/January 2017/2018, Featured, Magazine, News with 0 Comments

One of our favorite parts of the season is getting to play Santa Paws and spoil our readers and their pets with our annual Holiday Grab Bag Giveaway. And this year’s is an exceptionally good one!

Twenty winners will score prizes from our 18th Annual Holiday Gift Guide, and in true grab bag style, winners won’t know what prize they’re getting until the end of the contest. The information you provide on your entry form will help us choose the right gift for each winner.

Giveaway runs until Sunday, December 31st, 11:59pm CST. Winners will be notified by email the first week of January. One entry per person. Open to U.S. residents only. Winners will have one week to respond to notification email with their shipping information. If we do not hear back from you within that time frame, a new winner will be chosen for that item.

