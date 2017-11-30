TailsInc.com
Simple Tips for Taking Care of Pets in the Winter

November 30, 2017

With winter comes a whole new host of considerations that we need to make to keep our pets happy, healthy, and safe. Navigating the season means taking extra care to keep our pets mentally and physically active (even when long, lingering walks become a thing of the past), and taking a few extra steps to protect our pets from cold weather hazards. It’s not difficult, but it does require a conscious effort on your part. To make it simple, we’ve put together this infographic about surviving—and thriving—with your pets during the colder months.

winterinfographic

