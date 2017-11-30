TailsInc.com
Home / Issues / December/January 2017/2018 / On the Cover – December/January 2017/2018

Issues

On the Cover – December/January 2017/2018

November 30, 2017 by Tails Magazine in December/January 2017/2018, On the Cover with 0 Comments

capture

About the Cover Model: Meet Effy, an 18-month-old Golden Retriever seen enjoying her very first snow day. Says her mom, Chicago resident Jennifer Entenman, Effy loves receiving attention and being her sweet self. Passions include swimming, fetch, belly rubs, and stealing her humans’ socks. Dislikes include tape measurers and when her humans pay more attention to their phones than her.

laurayoung_previewAbout the Photographer: Since taking her first steps as a volunteer for her local animal shelter, Laura Young’s life has become all animals all the time. Whether blogging on animal welfare issues, pet sitting in the Chicago suburbs and across the country, fielding phone calls for the A Sound Beginning program, supporting animal rescue, or taking countless photos of the most charming critters you’ve ever seen (and their people), her days are filled with hard work and laughter in equal measure. Headquartered on a magical little acre, you can learn all about her and her animal friends by visiting shangri-laura.com.

Tagged ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

CAPTCHA Image

*

Supporting Rescue $ Adoption since 2000

Email Newsletter icon, E-mail Newsletter icon, Email List icon, E-mail List icon Sign up for our Email Newsletter


horizontal divider horizonal divider


Explore the Community
Check out local eventsAdd your resourceFind a dog parkPets and the militaryPurchase an adList your event for FREEConnect with FriendsBusinesses Giving BackFind a breed rescue groupPurchase a subscription
© 2014 Tails Pet Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Skip to toolbar