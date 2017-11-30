On the Cover – December/January 2017/2018
About the Cover Model: Meet Effy, an 18-month-old Golden Retriever seen enjoying her very first snow day. Says her mom, Chicago resident Jennifer Entenman, Effy loves receiving attention and being her sweet self. Passions include swimming, fetch, belly rubs, and stealing her humans’ socks. Dislikes include tape measurers and when her humans pay more attention to their phones than her.
About the Photographer: Since taking her first steps as a volunteer for her local animal shelter, Laura Young’s life has become all animals all the time. Whether blogging on animal welfare issues, pet sitting in the Chicago suburbs and across the country, fielding phone calls for the A Sound Beginning program, supporting animal rescue, or taking countless photos of the most charming critters you’ve ever seen (and their people), her days are filled with hard work and laughter in equal measure. Headquartered on a magical little acre, you can learn all about her and her animal friends by visiting shangri-laura.com.
Tagged Cover, Laura Young