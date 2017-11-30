Adoptable Pets from Bow Wow Revolution
Zelda
Female • Chihuahua • 2 years old
What do you want to be when you grow up?
I want to be a dog living with a family where I can relax and know that they will love me endlessly. I would also love to travel with them.
Dougie
Male • Pekingese • 5 years old
What movie star would you want to portray you in a movie of your life?
Denzel Washington, because in The Bone Collector he says, “Destiny is what we make it!” I came from a hoarding situation, but now I’ve learned to love and be loved. I’m ready for my happy ending.
Chase
Male • Boxer/Pit Mix • 2 years old
What is your favorite movie?
Rocky! I love exercise, and even recently helped my foster dad train for the Chicago Marathon.
Lollie
Female • Chihuahua • 8 years old
What is your favorite song?
“I Got Sunshine” by The Temptations. I can always find a sunny spot to lay in, even on a cloudy day.
Mitch
Male • Terrier Mix • 1 year old
Why should YOU go home with a family right now?
I am the perfect family companion. I love having fun and playing with toys, but I also love cuddling on the couch and catching up on Netflix.
Murphy
Male • Miniature Pinscher Mix • 9 years old
If you won the lottery, what would you do?
I would start a program to help parents of senior animals keep their pets and not have to surrender them because of the medical costs that can come with old age.
Tagged Bow Wow Revolution