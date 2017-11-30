Adoptable Pets from Bow Wow Revolution

TailsInc.com
November 30, 2017

These six adorable dogs are available for adoption through Bow Wow Revolution
Zelda
Female • Chihuahua • 2 years old

What do you want to be when you grow up?
I want to be a dog living with a family where I can relax and know that they will love me endlessly. I would also love to travel with them.

Dougie
Male • Pekingese • 5 years old

What movie star would you want to portray you in a movie of your life?
Denzel Washington, because in The Bone Collector he says, “Destiny is what we make it!” I came from a hoarding situation, but now I’ve learned to love and be loved. I’m ready for my happy ending.

Chase
Male • Boxer/Pit Mix • 2 years old

What is your favorite movie?
Rocky! I love exercise, and even recently helped my foster dad train for the Chicago Marathon.

Lollie
Female • Chihuahua • 8 years old

What is your favorite song?
“I Got Sunshine” by The Temptations. I can always find a sunny spot to lay in, even on a cloudy day.

Mitch
Male • Terrier Mix • 1 year old

Why should YOU go home with a family right now?
I am the perfect family companion. I love having fun and playing with toys, but I also love cuddling on the couch and catching up on Netflix.

Murphy
Male • Miniature Pinscher Mix • 9 years old

If you won the lottery, what would you do?
I would start a program to help parents of senior animals keep their pets and not have to surrender them because of the medical costs that can come with old age.

