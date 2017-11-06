Blogs

A Twist in the Tale: From Tigerlet to Tiger

By Jenny Kalahar

Our cat Tiger is much larger than his siblings and his mother, almost as if he has some ancient relative who was actually a tiger. Along with his size is an attitude to match. Though mostly silent, when he does roar it can be heard for miles around (almost). Here is a poem Tiger may have helped me to write when he was just a tiny kitten wanting to be bigger.

From Tigerlet to Tiger

When I have grown from tigerlet

Into master of my house

I will call for nip, for bowls of tuna

And my toys will all be mouse

My whiskers will be ten inches long

They’ll feel vibrations in the air

I will know when you are coming home

While you’re still a mile from here

When I have grown from tigerlet

I’ll roar when I wake up

’Twill shake the whole foundation

When my paws go thump and thump

My eyes will be so very keen

I will see into your heart

And know when you are sad or glad

When we’re together or apart

When I am big with great, wide stripes

All up and down my fur

I’ll roam the rooms of my domain

Omitting a tremendous purr

When I am grown into such a cat

As the world has scarcely seen

I’ll protect my home from every beast

Big, little, and in-between

When I have grown from tigerlet

Into what I will be then

You’ll have to share your mattresses

I’ll be too huge for my own bed

When nights are dark in all our rooms

And gentle thunder rolls

I’ll protect you till the morning shines

And give comfort to your soul

When I am tired of prowling, though

After decades long have passed

I’ll curl up on your warm, soft lap

And pretend to be a tigerlet again

Jenny Kalahar, her husband Patrick, and their pets live in Indiana where she sells used and rare books and writes novels and poetry. She is the author of a fantasy novel about teens stuck with the worst-ever magical power, This Peculiar Magic. Her two novels about fostering cats are Shelve Under C: A Tale of Used Books and Cats, and The Find of a Lifetime. Her collection of nostalgic and humorous poetry is One Mile North of Normal and Other Poems. For more, visit her blog.

