A Twist in the Tale: From Tigerlet to Tiger

By Jenny Kalahar
Our cat Tiger is much larger than his siblings and his mother, almost as if he has some ancient relative who was actually a tiger. Along with his size is an attitude to match. Though mostly silent, when he does roar it can be heard for miles around (almost). Here is a poem Tiger may have helped me to write when he was just a tiny kitten wanting to be bigger.
When I have grown from tigerlet
Into master of my house
I will call for nip, for bowls of tuna
And my toys will all be mouse
My whiskers will be ten inches long
They’ll feel vibrations in the air
I will know when you are coming home
While you’re still a mile from here
When I have grown from tigerlet
I’ll roar when I wake up
’Twill shake the whole foundation
When my paws go thump and thump
My eyes will be so very keen
I will see into your heart
And know when you are sad or glad
When we’re together or apart
When I am big with great, wide stripes
All up and down my fur
I’ll roam the rooms of my domain
Omitting a tremendous purr
When I am grown into such a cat
As the world has scarcely seen
I’ll protect my home from every beast
Big, little, and in-between
When I have grown from tigerlet
Into what I will be then
You’ll have to share your mattresses
I’ll be too huge for my own bed
When nights are dark in all our rooms
And gentle thunder rolls
I’ll protect you till the morning shines
And give comfort to your soul
When I am tired of prowling, though
After decades long have passed
I’ll curl up on your warm, soft lap
And pretend to be a tigerlet again
Jenny Kalahar, her husband Patrick, and their pets live in Indiana where she sells used and rare books and writes novels and poetry. She is the author of a fantasy novel about teens stuck with the worst-ever magical power, This Peculiar Magic. Her two novels about fostering cats are Shelve Under C: A Tale of Used Books and Cats, and The Find of a Lifetime. Her collection of nostalgic and humorous poetry is One Mile North of Normal and Other Poems. For more, visit her blog.
