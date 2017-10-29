Ideas For Celebrating National Cat Day

National Cat Day is upon us – October 29th is the annual official holiday to commemorate all the many cats that need a home, to encourage cat adoption, and to celebrate our love for kitties of all kinds.
There are many ways to celebrate National Cat Day! Support cat adoption by visiting your local shelter or cat rescue to give a kitten or cat in need a “furrever” home. Also, shelters are always in need of food and toys. It’s a great time to donate. Celebrate with your cat by giving a few extra treats or take some celebratory photos or videos and post them on social media. Don’t have a cat or wish you did? Spend a few hours watching cat videos on YouTube. It’s always a good time. And maybe make a donation to your favorite cat rescue charity while you’re at it.
Also, launching today is a new fun and interactive website, StopCatLitterSmell.com with games, prizes, cat tips and more. You can win daily prizes or enter for a chance to win a $1,000 for you and an additional $1,000 for the cat shelter of your choice. Need some cat advice? Check out the weekly column from Rita Reimers, “The Cat Analyst.”
No matter how you decide to celebrate National Cat Day, don’t forget that every day is cause for cat celebration.
