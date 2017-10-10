Featured

How to Make Spooky Halloween Dog Treats

When it comes to pets and Halloween treats, there are a few easy “no”s: candy, eyeballs (skinned grapes), graveyard dirt (crushed Oreos), and pretty much most of the things that humans look forward to eating on this spooky holiday. But have no fear, pups, we’ve got a scream-worthy treat just for you!

Our friends at Bentley’s Pet Stuff have shared with us this super simple recipe for oh-so-spooky Halloween dog treats and we think they’re the perfect pet-friendly addition to your Halloween spread.

Ingredients

Primal or Honest Kitchen Raw Goats Milk

Small treats like freezes dried Stella and Chewy’s or Zuke’s Minis

Dental Chew like Whimzees Sticks (small, medium, or large, depending on your dog’s size)

Direction

Fill an ice cube tray or small popsicle tray with goats milk. In each individual section, sprinkle some treats and then place a dental stick.

Aside from being pretty boo-tiful to look at, these treats are a great way to add moisture to your pet’s diet, feed their gut some healthy probiotics, and keep their teeth shiny and clean. If your pet’s a fan, this is an easy treat you can make all year round.

Tagged Bentley's Pet Stuff, Halloween, recipe