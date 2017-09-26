TailsInc.com
Home / Magazine / On the Cover – October/November 2017

Magazine

On the Cover – October/November 2017

September 26, 2017 by Tails Magazine in Magazine, October/November 2017, On the Cover with 0 Comments

cover-octnov17

About the Photographer: Josh Feeney is a real estate broker with Berkshire Hathaway/The Lowe Group who volunteers his time with Safe Humane Chicago and Chicago Animal Care & Control. Josh aims to change the perception of shelter dogs with his camera. Follow Josh’s pictures on Facebook and Instagram.

About the Cover Model: Look familiar? That’s Tula, one of our resident Tails dogs! We love putting our pets on the cover (can you blame us?) and Tula was more than happy to share her big smile with the world.

Tagged ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

CAPTCHA Image

*

Supporting Rescue $ Adoption since 2000

Email Newsletter icon, E-mail Newsletter icon, Email List icon, E-mail List icon Sign up for our Email Newsletter


horizontal divider horizonal divider


Explore the Community
Check out local eventsAdd your resourceFind a dog parkPets and the militaryPurchase an adList your event for FREEConnect with FriendsBusinesses Giving BackFind a breed rescue groupPurchase a subscription
© 2014 Tails Pet Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Skip to toolbar