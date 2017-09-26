Magazine

In the Know – October/November 2017

Coming Together to Help Animals After Devastating Hurricanes

Late summer brought major disaster and tragedy to Texas, Florida, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean as unprecedented hurricanes reaped destruction, tore apart homes, and separated families. Throughout these various regions, beloved pets were displaced, animal shelters were destroyed, and animals of all types were put into danger.

So often, we think of our animal welfare communities as focusing solely on local efforts—having more than enough on their plates to deal with right here in Chicago. But with Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose, Katia, and Maria we witnessed numerous Chicago-based organizations step up to the plate and take on the big challenge of helping the animals and animal organizations in affected areas.

It blew us away to see such an outpouring of support and resources, and though we are always proud of our local animal welfare network, we were simply overwhelmed with love and respect for the amazing lengths they went to in order to help those in need. From organizing supply drives and raising thousands in funds to making room for hundreds of shelter animals from the south so that displaced pets had a place to stay while they waited for their families to find them, our local animal people went above and beyond.

Thank you, Chicagoland animal organizations, for demonstrating what it really means to be there and show up in a big way for all animals.

– The TAILS Team

