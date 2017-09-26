Enter the Veestro Giveaway

TailsInc.com
September 26, 2017

Love animals—don’t eat them! Veestro makes it easy to ditch meat (and long hours in the kitchen) with vegan meals that are as delicious as they are convenient. Want to see what all the plant-based fuss is about? Enter to win a Veestro starter pack, which includes 12 tasty vegan meals and one juice, delivered right to your door.

Contest runs through Sunday, November 26, 2017, 11:59pm CST. Only one entry per person will be counted. U.S. residents only. Winner will be notified by email and will have one week to respond. If winner does not respond within one week, a new winner will be chosen. 

