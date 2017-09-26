TailsInc.com
Adoptable Pets from the Almost Home Foundation

September 26, 2017 by Tails Magazine in Adoptables, Magazine, October/November 2017 with 0 Comments

These six adorable dogs and cats are available for adoption through the Almost Home Foundation
AlmostHomeFoundation.org • 630.582.3738 • Info@AlmostHomeFoundation.org

Phoebe
Female • DLH • 9 years old

phoebe

Who is your best friend?
My best friend will be the one who sees my inner beauty, loves me for who I am, and makes me their most treasured companion.

Seth
Male • Hound/Brittany mix • 2 years old

seth

What do you want to be when you grow up?
When I grow up, I want to be a family’s one and only. I want to have an exercise buddy and be their canine companion for life.

Sweet D
Female • DSH • 9 years old

sweet-d

What do you dream of at night?
Living in a forever home where I can roam, lay on my cat tree looking out the window, and climb onto my human companion to give and receive love.

Little Lady
Female • Retriever • 1 year old

little-lady

What is your favorite song?
My favorite song is “I Feel Good” by James Brown. It’s how I feel when I am running around and playing.

Tiger
Male • DSH • 2 years old

tiger

What movie star would you want to portray you in a movie of your life?
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson because he is cool and suave and he can take care of himself. Plus the ladies love him!

Toodles
Male • Chihuahua • 9 years old

toodles

If you won the lottery, what would you do?
I would make sure that I and all my senior furry friends have great families and all the food, medical care, and love they need.

