Adoptables

Adoptable Pets from the Almost Home Foundation

These six adorable dogs and cats are available for adoption through the Almost Home Foundation

AlmostHomeFoundation.org • 630.582.3738 • Info@AlmostHomeFoundation.org

Phoebe

Female • DLH • 9 years old

Who is your best friend?

My best friend will be the one who sees my inner beauty, loves me for who I am, and makes me their most treasured companion.

Seth

Male • Hound/Brittany mix • 2 years old

What do you want to be when you grow up?

When I grow up, I want to be a family’s one and only. I want to have an exercise buddy and be their canine companion for life.

Sweet D

Female • DSH • 9 years old

What do you dream of at night?

Living in a forever home where I can roam, lay on my cat tree looking out the window, and climb onto my human companion to give and receive love.

Little Lady

Female • Retriever • 1 year old

What is your favorite song?

My favorite song is “I Feel Good” by James Brown. It’s how I feel when I am running around and playing.

Tiger

Male • DSH • 2 years old

What movie star would you want to portray you in a movie of your life?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson because he is cool and suave and he can take care of himself. Plus the ladies love him!

Toodles

Male • Chihuahua • 9 years old

If you won the lottery, what would you do?

I would make sure that I and all my senior furry friends have great families and all the food, medical care, and love they need.

Tagged Almost Home Foundation