A Twist in the Tale: Woods and Streams Ball

By Jenny Kalahar

Summer’s end means a lot of different things: kids go back to school, the nights are colder, the hours of daylight are fewer, and the leaves on the trees on your street might be changing color. The end of summer means something else to the animals of the woodlands, at least according to what I’ve been told. It means that it’s almost time for the annual dance and get-together of every sort and type of animal: it’s time for the Woods and Streams Ball.

The Woods and Streams Ball

When summer struggles at the end of its days

when it clings to leaves changing from greens

to new shades of orange, and yellow, and red

those are the days that the woodland animals prepare

For the Woods and Streams Ball is coming again

like it does every year when the babies are grown

and looking for mates for the long winter months

or just want to dance, and have nuts and oak punch

At this time of year, fallen leaves are sewn to make dresses

trimmed with Queen Anne’s lace, so white and so pretty

dyed with goldenrod flowers in pots along Beaver Creek

as field mice and woodchucks make birch bark suits for the gents

Owls and hawks work together stringing floral decorations

around the edges of the clearing set aside for the dance.

A scurry of brown squirrels gather nuts for the cookies

that chef bears mix up, and then bake on rocks in the sun

Soon the evening arrives for the Woods and Streams Ball

and everyone is welcome from miles and miles around.

The turtles come first since they’ve traveled for days

even though they’ve only come from just down the lane

Mice sit on toadstools alongside friendly toads

Deer nibble from bowls of late-summer berries

Young rabbits skitter under and around all the tables

as red-throated loons tune up the musicians

All here are peaceful and friendly together

chatting and laughing and retelling old stories.

Dusk dims the field and beeswax candles are lit

announcing the start of the dancing at last

Bullfrogs harrumph-a-dumm dumm an opening chord

and three throaty trumpeter swans join in.

Cicadas sizz-sizzle, two woodpeckers percuss

as nightingales and foxes sing right on the beat

Not one to be shy, the oldest raccoon bows to his mate

and takes to the dance floor as if he were still a cub.

Snakes hang upside down from nearby elm branches

swaying to the music, almost in trances

Shy skunks hold their oak punch and look on from afar

too timid to dance with the ones they adore.

The moose arrive late, but are soon out there prancing

their heavy-hoofed moves scaring off the muskrats

After hours and hours of dancing and fun

the band stopped their playing, and the beeswax candles were snuffed.

Goodnights and goodbyes were said all around

and even a few farewell kisses were shared

The turtles stayed there, sheltered down for the night

they’d start their slow journey by dawn’s early light.

Raccoons washed the bowls and stacked up the cups

but saw no reason not to leave the nice decorations up

At home in their dens and their nests and hollow logs

the woodland animals fell asleep remembering the dance.

Smiling and sinking into dreams of friends and good cheer

they could hardly stand to wait for the ball to come next year

Jenny Kalahar, her husband Patrick, and their pets live in Indiana where she sells used and rare books and writes novels and poetry. She is the author of a fantasy novel about teens stuck with the worst-ever magical power, This Peculiar Magic. Her two novels about fostering cats are Shelve Under C: A Tale of Used Books and Cats, and The Find of a Lifetime. Her collection of nostalgic and humorous poetry is One Mile North of Normal and Other Poems. For more, visit her blog.

