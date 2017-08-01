Issues

Use Feng Shui to Improve Your Pet’s Space

What’s better for Fido’s wellness— having his water bowl near the eastern or western wall of your

house? How about your cat’s scratching post—will Tinkerbell be more inclined to use it in the living room or bedroom? Feng shui—a Chinese philosophy relating spatial arrangement and energy flow— is often used to help decorate homes, but did you know that it can also benefit your pets? You can transform your companion animals’ living quarters with a few simple steps, allowing your furry friends to achieve a better balance of yin and yang.

“A house with good feng shui means that you have a peaceful, clean, and harmonious home,” says Kathryn Weber, certified master practitioner and founder of RedLotusLetter. “When your home is in good order, everyone is healthier and more content. This transfers to your pets’ health and well-being, too.”

Since animals are far more intuitive than we are, feng shui can be even more important for them than for us. If a living area is out of balance, people may subconsciously sense it and react negatively. Issues including depression, anger, anxiety, loss of sleep, or even illness may be a result of misaligned energy. Given animals’ sensitivity to their environments, their reactions to even subtle imbalances can be much worse than their human’s.

Basic ways to achieve balance

In light of these observations, what can pet guardians do to improve the feng shui within their living space? “A beneficial home environment is one that is neither too dark nor too light, and neither too loud nor too still,” explains Weber. “When conditions are too extreme, animals may be anxious, [which can result in] birds plucking out their feathers or dogs excessively licking. Other symptoms include weight gain, lethargy, achy joints, or poor breathing.” Cleanliness is essential for maintaining good feng shui. For example, a litter box that’s rarely cleaned is bad for cats, emits negative energy in the form of odors, and is unpleasant to look at.

Suzanne Metzger of Feng Shui Consulting Services in Colorado Springs, Colorado, emphasizes that eliminating clutter is a simple yet critical step that pet guardians can take to enhance energy flow. “This is especially important in your bedroom and your pet’s sleeping area,” says Metzger. “Clutter, which is stagnant energy, is a common problem in our material-based culture. Both people and pets can be affected in subtle ways, such as premature aging, eating disorders, and lack of focus. In a pet’s case, lack of focus can contribute to problems with housebreaking or other training difficulties.”

Getting to work

Do cleaning up clutter and organizing your home seem like daunting tasks in and of themselves— let alone attempting to create the optimal combination of yin and yang? According to Metzger, certain circumstances often necessitate some expert advice.

“A trained feng shui consultant can balance your entire space, pinpoint problems you may not be aware of, and give appropriate solutions with more accuracy than someone without training. Not all consultants are tuned in to animals, so it’s important to tell them about any issues your pets are experiencing when they take your family history.”

However, Weber points out, outside consultation is not always essential. “In a home that is generally calm, clean, and easy to navigate, pets themselves are good feng shui,” she explains. “Their lively, active vibration works as an energizer for the home environment.” In addition, certain pets introduce specific elements into your life, such as the success brought by fish, or the financial luck brought by cats. The most important thing to remember is that happy, well-cared for pets will always bring good things.

Tips for better energy flow

Follow these simple suggestions to ensure that your pets benefit from as much positive energy as possible.

• Make sure any litter boxes are situated in secluded areas, preferably in their own nooks.

• Be certain there are no exposed beams above your pet’s sleeping area.

• Do not situate your pet’s sleeping area near any electronic devices.

• Consider switching from a water bowl to a pet fountain with a continuous water flow.

• Make sure there are no sharp corners pointing towards your pet’s food, sleeping, or toilet areas.

• Create an area in the house that is just for your companion animal. A crate, cushion, or special bed will do the trick and honor their need to retreat when desired.

• If you have fish, do not keep the tank in your bedroom.

• Keep your pet’s toys tidy and organized in one basket or box.

• Be sure the water dish is always sparkling clean with fresh water.

• When introducing a new pet to an existing pet, attaching a green tag to their collars can help them stay calm while getting to know each other.

