Issues

Oh Goody! Best Subscription Boxes for Pets

We’re in the thick of the subscription box craze, and we are downright delighted about it. From clothes to wine to art supplies to bagels (yes, bagels), there’s no shortage of creative, curated boxes you can receive on the regular. And while we’re big fans of subscription boxes for humans, we’re even bigger fans of subscription boxes for pets.

There are tons of companies getting in on the pet subscription box game, but when it comes to quality and enjoyment, a few take the (all-natural, pet-friendly) cake. Here are our favorites.

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE? Enter our Box of Goodies Giveaway for your chance to win a box from one of our favorite subscriptions! Six winners total—one per box. Here’s how to enter

Why we love it: BarkBox innovates from the inside out—many of their products are created and manufactured in their very own BarkShop. They know exactly what dogs love, and if a desired product doesn’t exist, they just make it themselves.

Cost: Plans start at $21/month. Super Chewer BarkBoxes start at $39/month.

Bonus: 10% of BarkBox proceeds go to local shelters, rescues, and animal welfare organizations.

Why we love it: CatLadyBox sends items for both cats and the people who love them, so you get to enjoy the goodies too. Most items are created exclusively for each box and are unavailable elsewhere.

Cost: Plans start at $34.99/month for CatLadyBox and $39.99/month for Crazy CatLadyBox.

Bonus: A portion of all profits go to cat rescue organizations—how purrfect!

Why we love it: Truly Pawsome puts effort into choosing unique, high-quality items, and they make sure that every dog receives treats and toys that are appropriate for their size and capabilities.

Cost: Plans start at $40/box.

Bonus: 10% of proceeds from all purchased subscriptions go to shelters and rescue groups.

Why we love it: PupJoy is committed to customization. They have options for single or multi-dog households, allow you to choose what types of items you’d like to receive, help you avoid specific food sensitivities, and let you specify your pup’s toy preferences.

Cost: Prices range from $23-$44 per box.

Bonus: $2 of every PupJoy box purchase goes to the BISSELL Pet Foundation, which helps rescue organizations with adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping, and foster care.

Why we love it: Aside from being a fun box with a noble purpose, RescueBox is ideal for multi-pet households and features boxes for dogs and cats of all sizes.

Cost: Plans start at $29.95/box.

Bonus: RescueBox is partnered with GreaterGood.org, an organization that has donated over $40 million to people, pets, and the planet.

Why we love it: KitNipBox’s curators search the entire globe for the best in high-quality cat toys, treats, and accessories. You’ll discover amazing items you didn’t even know existed.

Cost: $19.99/month for single cat box; $29.99/month for multi-cat box.

Bonus: Every month KitNipBox donates a portion of their profits to support shelters, rescues, TNR, and other cat rescue efforts.

*Note: Prices listed are per box. Most of these boxes are cheaper if you purchase a 3-, 6-, or 12-month subscription.

Tagged BarkBox, CatLadyBox, KitNipBox, Product Guide, Pupjoy, RescueBox, Subscription Boxes, Truly Pawsome