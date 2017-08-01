Issues

In the Know – August/September 2017

What’s going on in Chicagoland’s animal community

Cats and coffee, two of the best things that start with the letter C, will be coming together at The Windy Kitty, a brand new cat café opening its doors soon in Lincoln Park. The Windy Kitty, which is currently raising funds through Indiegogo, will be stocked with local, ethically-sourced drinks and snacks, plus (and this is where it gets really good) free-roaming, adoptable kitties from rescue partner ALIVE Rescue. While there’s no pressure to adopt, The Windy Kitty’s owners are optimistic that their café will be a perfect place for homeless cats to get in some socialization and meet their forever families. Whether you just need to spend a moment in some feline company or you’re looking for a new best friend, consider The Windy Kitty your soon-to-be one stop shop.

The Naperville Area Humane Society has teamed up with the Illinois Youth Center-Warrenville to offer at-risk youth an opportunity to achieve their therapeutic goals through interactions with animals. Project Pawsitive Future brings shelter dogs requiring behavioral training to the center, pairing them up with youth who have been taught the basics of training and dog obedience. The hope is that the young trainers can learn important, lifelong skills while helping homeless animals become better equipped to find their forever homes. It follows the lead of similar programs at juvenile centers in Illinois and around the country that teach compassion and marketable skills to young individuals in tough situations.

In other partnership news, The Anti-Cruelty Society and Chicago’s Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) have joined together to launch a senior support program: Friends Who Care. The program furthers The Anti-Cruelty Society’s efforts to help seniors in need keep their pets by providing monthly provisions for seniors’ dogs, cats, birds, turtles, and other pets, in addition to supplies, veterinary care, and behavioral support. DFSS provides more than two million meals a year to 8,000 seniors. With help from The Anti-Cruelty Society, pets will also get to benefit from this important support network.

Young at Heart Senior Pet Rescue has recently broken ground on their brand new adoption center and sanctuary for homeless cats and dogs over seven years of age. The sanctuary, named “Smokey’s Haven” after a major donor’s beloved pet, has been a long time coming and will encompass eight acres of land in Woodstock. Approximately 50 senior cats and dogs will be housed at the sanctuary in a cageless environment complete with screened-in porches, large outdoor play yards, and heated floors. The Foglia Senior Pet Veterinary Center will be on site to address all medical needs. Donations are still being accepted.

