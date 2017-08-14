Clear the Shelters on August 19

Get ready: August 19 is “Clear the Shelters” Day, hosted by NBC and Telemundo. From 11am to 4pm, dozens of local shelters will waive or discount adoption fees in the hopes of connecting as many animals as possible with their forever families (regular adoption procedures, such as applications and interviews, will still be conducted). The day will help hundreds of animals connect with their forever families while helping shelters make room for more animals in need. Last year’s Clear the Shelters Day resulted in over 50,000 animals finding their forever homes in just one day!
Here’s who’s participating in Chicagoland. Live somewhere else? Visit ClearTheShelters.com for a full list of participating shelters nationwide.
Animal Outreach Humane Society
5408 W Greenbrier Drive, McHenry
815-385-0005
Animal Welfare League
10305 SW. Highway, Chicago Ridge
708-636-8586
C.A.R.E (Community Animal Rescue Effort)
1962 Peterson St. Chicago
847-732-1147
CatNap from the Heart
1101 Beach Ave., LaGrange Park
708-352-3914
DuPage County Animal Care & Control
120 N. County Farm Rd., Wheaton
630-407-2800
Ellie’s Animal Rescue, Inc.
54 N. Western Ave., Carpentersville
331-210-2311
Felines & Canines
6379 N. Paulina, Chicago
773-465-4132
Fetching Tails Foundation
PO Box 463
Itasca, IL 60143
Help Save Pets – Oswego
1280 Route 34, Oswego
815-436-1500
Help Save Pets – Shorewood
189 Brook Forest Ave. Shorewood
815-436-1500
Hinsdale Humane Society
22 N. Elm, Hinsdale
630-323-5630
Humane Society of Calumet Area
421 45th Ave. Munster, IN
219-922-3811
Humane Society of Northwest Indiana
6100 Melton Road, Gary, IN
219-938-3339
Magnificient Mutts
Petco, 755 N World Road, Hillside
708-703-5047
McHenry County Animal Care and Control
100 N. Virginia St., Crystal Lake
815-459-6222
Michiana Humane Society & SPCA, Inc.
722 IN-212, Michigan City, Ind.
219-872-4499
Naperville Area Humane Society
1620 W. Diehl Road, Naperville
630-420-8989
New Beginnings for Cats
7701 E. 3500 N. Rd., Bourbonnais
815-472-4734
Orphans of the Storm
2200 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods
847-945-0235
PAWS Chicago
1997 N. Clyborn, Chicago, or 1616 Deerfield Road, Highland Park
773-687-4700
Rover Rescue
North Aurora, IL 60542
630-897-7454
South Suburban Humane Society
1103 West End Ave., Chicago Heights
708-755-7387
Spay and Stay
555 E. Townline Rd. (Petco), Vernon Hills
847-289-4557
Tails Humane Society
2250 Barber Greene Road, DeKalb
815-758-2457
The Anti-Cruelty Society
169 W Grand Ave, Chicago
312-644-8338
Tree House Humane Society
1212 W. Carmen Ave., Chicago
773-784-5488
Winnebago County Animal Services
4517 N Main St, Rockford, IL 61103
815-319-4100
I Wanna Go Home Rescue
509 215the St. Dyer, IN 46311
708-955-8375
4 Paws Sake Canine Rescue
Paw Palace at 2739 Glenwood Dyer Rd. Lynwood
708-758-3647
