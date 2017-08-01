Adoptable Pets from Lulu’s Locker Rescue
These six adorable dogs and cats are available for adoption through Lulu’s Locker Rescue
LulusLockerRescue.org • 708.325.8581 • LulusLocker@gmail.com
Hula
Female • Pit Bull Terrier Mix • 4 years old
If you could have opposable thumbs for a day, what would you do?
Open the refrigerator, because that’s where they keep my favorite treat: radishes!
Norman
Male • Tabby – DSH • 4 years old
What is your favorite song?
“Waiting on a Friend” by the Rolling Stones. I have been waiting on my forever home for over 2 years, and I know my perfect friend is out there.
Gladys
Female • Chihuahua Mix • 10 years old
What movie star would you want to portray you in a movie?
Helen Mirren because she is strong, sassy, and beautiful like me.
Schipp
Male • Tabby – DSH • 4 months old
What do you want to be when you grow up?
I want to be a track and field star. I am already practicing my running and jumping.
Charlie
Male • Tuxedo – DSH • 11 years old
If you could nap anywhere, where would it be?
Anywhere you are!
Coco Puff
Female • Pit Bull Terrier Mix • 3 years old
Where would you like to go on vacation?
I would love to go to a Caribbean Island because I love long walks and have always wanted to sniff one of those palm trees.
