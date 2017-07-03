Blogs

A Twist in the Tale: Childhood’s Rainy Day Ride

By Jenny Kalahar

Having lived with animals all of my life, I barely have any significant memories that don’t involve them in some way. I was fanatical about riding my bike every day during the warm months of the year, so when it rained I had to get creative. Here is a poem about one rainy afternoon with Skipper, my huge, furry mutt, and our orange-striped cat, Filbert.

Childhood’s Rainy Day Ride

Not being allowed to ride my bike in the rain

I exhumed my old tricycle from beneath gunny sacks

and luxuriated in the grand expanse of the musty garage

that my father’s car and my oldest brother’s had left empty

while they were off working in a square space

unaware of the rain

The day’s beating heart was sometimes electrified with flashes

Or it boomed overhead or at a distance beyond the rooftops.

I rode for miles on that trike

my too-long legs on the pedals splitting outward awkwardly

pump after pump, around and around endlessly,

the uneven dirt floor becoming as familiar as any path I’d ever known.

The open garage door welcomed in rain-soaked breezes

and gave me a view to the driveway, houses, hills and sheets of falling water

The dog in his small shed nearby was silent

his eyes, tired of watching my circles,

closed for a rest, blocking out the weather as best he could.

I invited Skipper in, and he accepted, perking up

and I invited in my orange cat who was sharing the shed,

and Filbert accepted

Filbert leaped to my shoulders,

clinging with his claws lightly digging in.

Skipper led the way around the perimeter

and we made a rainy day parade.

A brown sparrow swooped in through the open doorway

and then a squirrel silently came to stand just inside to watch.

Around and around we went

as I told everyone my memories and stories

about the things that lived in the garage

There was a snow shovel my brother used as a sled one time

and the hammers that built the bridge over Mom’s flower garden.

Some of that bag of cement was made into a sidewalk patch

that now had my name written in it.

A tent we’d bought used went with us to the edge of the Mississippi

where we’d seen beavers and muskrats diligently working.

An oilcan often was used to fix a squeak or a stuck

and a rope pulled my little red wagon.

The rafters had my four brothers’ names carved in them

and there by the canoe was a wheelbarrow I’d ridden a few times

Skipper barked when the squirrel crept closer to hear

but he didn’t back off as I thought that he might.

The sparrow dove and scolded my dog

for teasing his friend like that.

Filbert jumped down from my shoulders at last

when the rain stopped, and the thunder moved east.

Skipper sat in the doorway and sniffed the wet earth

not even minding the squirrel.

The sparrow circled our garage, first inside then out

cheerfully calling goodbye,

and I put my old tricycle back under the sacks

done with my rainy day ride

Jenny Kalahar, her husband Patrick, and their pets live in Indiana where she sells used and rare books and writes novels and poetry. She is the author of a fantasy novel about teens stuck with the worst-ever magical power, This Peculiar Magic. Her two novels about fostering cats are Shelve Under C: A Tale of Used Books and Cats, and The Find of a Lifetime. Her collection of nostalgic and humorous poetry is One Mile North of Normal and Other Poems. For more, visit her blog.

