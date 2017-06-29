Featured

Guide to Fun and Safe Boating With Your Dog

By Meg Marrs

Summer is here, and with the sunny skies and pleasant weather, humans and canines alike are looking to get outside and enjoy the season. For pet parents who own boats, there are few things more enjoyable than a day out on the water with your four-legged buddy. Many dogs absolutely adore boating — the smells of the air and water and the opportunity to romp in the waves is basically nirvana for our furry pals.

Despite the good times to be had, it’s important to keep in mind several safety considerations before taking your pooch out to sea. For one, all dogs should be equipped with dog life jackets. This may be obvious for snub-nosed breeds like Pugs, who have a difficult time holding their noses above the water, but even strong swimmers should be wearing canine PFDs (personal flotation devices) when out at sea. Rough waves can pull under even water-loving breeds, so don’t think your dog will be safe simply because he can swim laps at the pool!

Dogs with light fur are also very susceptible to sun burns, just like humans. This means that fair-skinned canines will need to have doggy sunblock applied regularly to keep from burning. There’s plenty more to keep in mind, which is why we’re sharing this new infographic by the folks over at K9 of Mine. Make sure to read these tips before you set out to on the open water.

Meg Marrs is the senior editor at K9 of Mine. You can reach her at meg@k9ofmine.com.

Tagged boating, K9 of Mine, Meg Marrs, Summer, swimming