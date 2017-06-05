Blogs

A Twist in the Tale: My Cat is on Facebook

By Jenny Kalahar

My Cat is on Facebook

Not content to merely snooze in the flower bed

Not happy to sing unheard by the moonlight

Not fulfilled by munching alone on her kibble bites

My cat wanted to be seen

My cat named Sue felt a tug for fame

My cat named Sue got her own laptop

My cat named Sue learned to type and post

And now my cat is on Facebook

She’s taking photos with my camera phone

And tweeting about her catnip mouse

She has somewhere close to ten thousand followers

Who all like her wry sense of humor

My cat named Sue felt a tug for fame

My cat named Sue got her own laptop

My cat named Sue learned to type and post

And now my darned cat is on Facebook

I woke up last week and saw her on my chest

Taking a photo of me sleeping

It’s now gotten over six hundred thousand likes

And about two thousand shares

My cat named Sue felt a tug for fame

My cat named Sue got her own laptop

My cat named Sue learned to type and post

And now my dang cat is on Facebook

She got a book deal and is putting out an album

Of moonlight yowls produced by Pharrell

She’s leaving to go on tour at the end of next month

And expects me to go along with her

My cat named Sue felt a tug for fame

My cat named Sue got her own laptop

My cat named Sue learned to type and post

And now my ego-inflated cat is on Facebook

A movie’s in the works starring Sue herself

She’s got a big-time agent and a luxurious new house

I wasn’t even invited to her last soirée

And she won’t pick up my calls

My cat named Sue felt a tug for fame

My cat named Sue got her own laptop

My cat named Sue learned to type and post

But my cat now no longer bothers with Facebook

So the movie came out and it totally bombed

Her album didn’t sell, and her book is now remaindered

The bank took back her house and her car

And she calls me night and day

I flew to LA to pick her up

Now we’re back home where we belong

She snoozes in the garden and she sings to the moon

And we’re happier with the internet cut off

Jenny Kalahar, her husband Patrick, and their pets live in Indiana where she sells used and rare books and writes novels and poetry. She is the author of a fantasy novel about teens stuck with the worst-ever magical power, This Peculiar Magic. Her two novels about fostering cats are Shelve Under C: A Tale of Used Books and Cats, and The Find of a Lifetime. Her collection of nostalgic and humorous poetry is One Mile North of Normal and Other Poems. For more, visit her blog.

