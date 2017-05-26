TailsInc.com
Win a K9 Sport Sack!

May 26, 2017 by Tails Magazine in Featured, June/July 2017, Magazine, News, Win This with 0 Comments

Enjoy taking your pet wherever you go? The K9 Sport Sack makes it a cinch, letting you easily secure and transport your puppy or small dog (up to 30lbs) right on your back. It’s the perfect carrier for bike rides and long hikes, or for just carrying your dog when he doesn’t feel like walking. We know you’ll love it, so we’re giving away a K9 Sport Sack to one lucky winner!

Enter here

Contest ends Sunday, July 23, 11:59pm CST. U.S. residents only. Winner will be selected at random and notified by email. If winner does not reply within one week, a new winner will be chosen.

