The Perfect Gear for Pet Adventures

A true explorer never leaves home without the perfect gear, especially those whose co-explorer is of the furry variety. Here are the basics that we love.

A car restraint

Better safe than sorry, especially when it comes to car travel.

We like: Load Up Harness from Ruffwear. This durable safety harness can be worn in and out of the car, and easily attaches to existing seat belts. / $80

A dog backpack



For when all four legs get tired.

We like: K9 Sport Sack. Perfect for toting your small doggie when the trail gets tough. / $80

An adjustable leash

Give your pet space when you can, and keep him close when it’s necessary.

We like: Adjustable Leash from Dog + Bone. Adjusts from 3′ to 6′, and can be clipped around your waist when you want to go hands-free. / $40

A comfy harness

A harness should be sturdy, not scratchy.

We like: Soft Harness from Puppia. Light enough to appease even the pickiest of cats and dogs, but still strong enough to give you control. / $12-$17

A travel bottle & bowl

Never leave home without lots of fresh water and yummy treats.

We like: Snack-Duo with Companion Cup from Dexas. Features one side for water, one side for treats, and an attached bowl for easy delivery and consumption. / $20

A way to keep clean

Clean-up can’t always wait until you’re home.

We like: Mud Dog Travel Shower from Kurgo. Simply attach to a plastic water bottle for a quick and convenient way to clean off dirty pets and gear. / $13

A way to dry off

Wet pet in the car on the way home? No thanks.

We like: Microfiber Travel Towel from Messy Mutts. Super absorbent, machine washable, and folds back into its own travel pouch for easy storage. / $15

A first aid kit

Injuries, cuts, bites, and stings can disrupt any adventure—always be prepared.

We like: Explorer First Aid Kit from Alcott Adventures. Features 46 pet and human products for dealing with whatever minor incidents come your way. / $30

